Oakland racked up 487 yards of offense and allowed just 108 total yards to Riverdale in the 55th Battle of the 'Boro Friday night, won by the Patriots 42-6 to clinch the region title. Jeremiah Collins' 94-yard return for a touchdown on the opening kickoff set the tone for the top-ranked Patriots (7-1,...

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 46 MINUTES AGO