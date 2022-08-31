Las Vegas Raiders schedule: Divisional matchup delivers early test vs Justin Herbert’s Chargers

Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Steelers receive trade calls about quarterback Mason Rudolph
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Teams around the NFL reportedly have interest in one of the Steelers' quarterbacks. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported Monday that the team has received trade calls about Mason Rudolph. Pelissero did report that the Steelers "to this point" have been reluctant to trade him."Rudolph is on the books for just $3 million this season and Pittsburgh isn't giving him away, even if he's 3rd behind Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett," the NFL insider tweeted.Gerry Dulac from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Monday night that the Steelers "expect" to keep Rudolph.Rudolph has been the team's No. 3 QB for most of the offseason, playing with the second- and third-team offenses during the squad's three preseason games. After starting eight games for Pittsburgh in 2019, Rudolph has two combined starts over the last two seasons.The Steelers drafted Rudolph in the third round of the 2018 draft.
bloomberglaw.com
NFL’s Chargers, Raiders, Broncos Hire Lawyers Ahead of Season
Las Vegas Raiders tap Covington & Burling lawyer as president. The Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders, who battle each other in the same National Football League division, have bolstered their legal ranks with the 2022 season set to begin next week. The Chargers hired Deborah Dixon,...
NFL World Reacts To The Cardinals, Raiders Trade
The Cardinals and Raiders dropped another move on the transaction wire Tuesday. According to Adam Schefter, Las Vegas is sending 2019 second-round pick Trayvon Mullen to the desert, with agent Kevin Conner confirming the move.'. The NFL world reacted to the interconference trade on social media. "Gotta be a sick...
CBS Sports
Raiders' Darren Waller in discussion with team to become highest-paid tight end in NFL
It's no secret that Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has been looking for a new deal, and he could be close to resetting the market. CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson reports Waller has a deal in discussion that will make him the highest-paid tight end. The current...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colts to release RB Phillip Lindsay
Phillip Lindsay faced a crowded running back room in Indianapolis, and will now look to find a home elsewhere. The Colts are releasing the veteran, reports NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport (on Twitter). The 28-year-old enjoyed an historic start to his career with the Broncos. With back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, he...
2022 NFL defense rankings: Best NFL defenses entering Week 1
Who has the best NFL defense in 2022? Our weekly NFL defense rankings are back after a wild offseason that
Las Vegas Raiders Josh McDaniels' Latest Assessment
The Las Vegas Raiders Josh McDaniels discusses the state of the Silver and Black, after watching the film of a win over the New England Patriots.
9 surprise NFL cuts we could see before Tuesday’s cutdown deadline
The NFL preseason has come to a conclusion, which means teams are working the numbers, figuring out which players will
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Kenyan Drake to visit Ravens, two Alabama alums cut from NFL teams
The regular season for the National Football League starts Thursday, Sept. 8. Pro teams are finalizing their 53-man rosters. On Tuesday, three alums from the University of Alabama encountered moves. Kenyan Drake got released from the Las Vegas Raiders, but he is visiting the Baltimore Ravens. As an explosive running...
CBS Sports
Raiders' Darren Waller returns to practice after missing time with hamstring injury, changing agents
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday that tight end Darren Waller will be returning to practice. McDaniels said he is "excited" to have Waller back on the field with the team. "Darren's good, Darren's good to go. You'll see him today," McDaniels said via the Las Vegas...
Report: Ravens signing veteran RB Kenyan Drake
The Baltimore Ravens plan to sign veteran running back Kenyan Drake, ESPN reported Tuesday. Drake, 28, will visit the Ravens
200 best fantasy football names for 2022
The 2022 NFL season is almost here! As draft days inch closer, here are the best fantasy football names for
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said that he felt the chances of trading QB Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason “seemed slim to none” and was always comfortable with having him return. “The chances were, to me, it seemed slim to none,” Shanahan said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “I remember the first week of training camp me saying to Jimmy like, ‘Hey, if you don’t like any of these opportunities, if you don’t go to the place you want, you can’t get the contract that you want, we would love to have you here as a backup in that deal.’ I want you to know that we feel that way but I also think there’s no way you’re not gonna get something as this goes throughout training camp.”
fantasypros.com
Darren Waller, Raiders discussing contract extension
Darren Waller and the Raiders are reportedly in talks for a contract extension that would make him the highest-paid tight end in football at $16 million per year. (Josina Anderson on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Waller is currently in the middle of changing his representation, so that may prolong the extension...
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Chiefs, Ravens, Steelers
The Kansas City Star’s Herbie Teope reports Chiefs RB Ronald Jones played his way onto the 53-man roster with his performance in the final preseason game. The Athletic’s Nate Taylor writes QB Shane Buechele and TE Blake Bell will also be on the 53-man roster, with Bell a short-term IR candidate.
Why Trayvon Mullen’s exit could lead to Nate Hobbs’ rise to stardom for Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders raised some eyebrows with the Trayvon Mullen trade, but it could be the opening of an
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL mock draft 2023: Four QBs in Round 1, Chicago Bears hold No. 1 pick
The 2023 NFL Draft is months away with teams focused on the upcoming regular season. However, scouts and executives are
Broncos are 9th in the NFL's waiver wire order
The Denver Broncos set their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, but the team might not be done making moves just yet. Players who were waived Tuesday will hit the waiver wire Wednesday morning and teams will be able to make claims. Every claim will be finalized by 10:00 a.m. MT. One hour later at 11:00 a.m. MT, Denver can begin building a 16-player practice squad.
Top remaining NFL free agent target for each team
Hundreds of players were added to the NFL free agent market this week as teams cut their rosters from 80
Las Vegas Raiders 1st-round bust Alex Leatherwood waived after just one season
Selected No. 19 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft, offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood was always
Sportsnaut Silver & Black
Las Vegas, NV
936
Followers
912
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT
We're More Than Fans. We're Silver & Black! Bringing you local news and opinion.https://sportsnaut.com/tag/las-vegas-raiders/
Comments / 0