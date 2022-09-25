Read full article on original website
Russell Wilson takes swipe at Pete Carroll after win
Russell Wilson made a great play to extend a key drive for the Denver Broncos in the fourth quarter of their win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, and it seems like he wanted his former coach to take note. Wilson completed a beautiful 27-yard pass to Kendall...
What Josh McDaniels Said After Raiders Loss to the Titans
After the Las Vegas Raiders' disappointing 24-22 loss to the Tennessee Titans, here is what Josh McDaniels said.
Broncos get massive Week 3 update on Russell Wilson weapon Jerry Jeudy
The Denver Broncos were able to escape an upset loss against the Houston Texans in Week 2, but it came at the expense of an injury to star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Amid fears that he’d have to miss some time after hurting both his shoulder and ribs, the Broncos can breathe a huge sigh of relief that Russell Wilson won’t have to miss one of his top weapons for long. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Jerry Jeudy is “on track” to suit up for Denver in their Week 3 tilt against the San Francisco 49ers.
QB Russell Wilson on struggling Broncos offense: 'It's going to be unstoppable'
QB Russell Wilson is like a used car salesman trying to sell the rust bucket that is the Broncos' offense. He insists it's going to shine someday. “There’s so much greatness in store,” Wilson said following Denver's 11-10 win on Sunday night over the 49ers. "I can feel it. Even that deep ball to Jerry (Jeudy) we almost had it, everything is just that close… it’s going to be unstoppable.”
Las Vegas Raiders’ Josh McDaniels has closed-door meeting with Mark Davis after latest loss
The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves at 0-3 under new head coach Josh McDaniels following Sunday’s narrow loss to the
Report: Josh McDaniels heard from ownership after Raiders’ loss
Josh McDaniels is 0-3 as the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach, and that is causing frustration within the building. The Raiders lost a heartbreaker to the Tennessee Titans by a score of 24-22 on Sunday, with the team failing to convert a potentially game-tying two-point conversion with 1:14 left. The loss dropped the Raiders to 0-3, a huge disappointment for a team that harbored playoff aspirations prior to the season.
Packers 14, Bucs 12: Postgame reaction from Tom Brady, Todd Bowles and more
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers couldn’t overcome tons of missing pieces on offense and a slow start on defense Sunday, dropping their home opener to the Green Bay Packers, 14-12. After the game, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles, quarterback Tom Brady and others reacted to the disappointing defeat:
NFL winners and losers: Josh McDaniels is killing the Raiders
It’s a particularly awful morning for the Las Vegas Raiders. As Monday dawned following Week 3 the Raiders find themselves as the only 0-3 team in the NFL, lagging behind in the AFC West, and with some major soul searching to do. It wasn’t long ago that the Raiders...
2022 Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Football Tracker
We are back at it again with another weekly update to your Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Football Tracker. Last week’s projections were pretty close. For example, Darren Waller’s stat line was just 18 receiving yards off from what we projected. Here’s to trying to keep that up this week. We will talk about last week’s game against the Arizona Cardinals and make predictions about this week’s game against the Tennessee Titans.
Unflattering stat sums up McDaniels' rough start with Raiders
Is Josh McDaniels' seat with the Las Vegas Raiders already starting to heat up?. The Raiders entered the 2022 NFL season with lofty expectations after hiring McDaniels to be their head coach. Things haven't gone as planned for the ex-New England Patriots offensive coordinator as Vegas' Week 3 loss to the Tennessee Titans brought its record to 0-3.
5 crucial takeaways as Las Vegas Raiders can’t complete comeback, lose another one-possession game
For the third consecutive week, the Las Vegas Raiders could not quite get over the top in a 24-22 loss
MINNESOTA VIKINGS VS. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS FROM LONDON EXCLUSIVELY ON NFL NETWORK & NFL+
Vikings-Saints Sunday at 9:30 AM ET EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network & NFL+. Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin & Jamie Erdahl on the Call. The NFL returns to London with quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings facing quarterback Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 2 at 9:30 AM ET from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network and NFL+.
Broncos injury report: Jones in concussion protocol
Broncos outside linebacker Baron Browning left in the second quarter of Sunday night's game in Denver against the 49ers with a knee injury. Defensive tackle D.J. Jones also left in the third quarter with a head injury. On Monday Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Jones is in the NFL's concussion protocol.There were no other major injuries in Sunday's game.
Kyle Shanahan defends declining penalty before Broncos’ 55-yard field goal
Early in the second quarter on Sunday night, the Broncos were called for holding on a third down that they failed to convert, leaving 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan a choice: Decline the penalty and give the Broncos a chance to try a 55-yard field goal on fourth down, or accept the penalty, push the Broncos out of field goal range, and trust his defense to make a stop on third down.
