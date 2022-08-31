ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

New England Patriots schedule: Tyreek Hill, Dolphins host Bill Belichick’s squad in Week 1

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tkINB_0dnQFlQv00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZDIaI_0dnQFlQv00

New England Patriots schedule: Week 1

Week 1: @ Miami Dolphins

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Sep. 11 @ Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS

Are the Miami Dolphins the real deal? Is Tua Tagovailoa suddenly much more accurate as he enters his third season in the NFL? We’ll get our first look on Sunday when Bill Belichick pits his defensive wit against the new-look and possible splashy Dolphins with Mike McDaniel taking over.

Patriots roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Patriots keeping and starting these key players

  • QB: Mac Jones , Brian Hoyer, Bailey Zappe
  • RB: Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, Ty Montgomery, Pierre Strong
  • WR: DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, Matthew Slater
  • TE: Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith
  • OL: Isaiah Wynn, Cole Strange, David Andrews, Mike Onwenu, Trent Brown
  • NFL Power Rankings – 22nw

Season two for Mac Jones as the starting quarterback will be a major narrative in the Patriots’ new season. The better he plays the more likely New England will be a serious threat to the Buffalo Bills and their expectations of winning the AFC East for a third straight season.

Also Read:
Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler released from IR after injury settlement

With long-time offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels moving on to coach the Raiders, the new OC — whoever that ends up being — needs to set a tone and develop a new or overhaul the offensive identity.

However, when it comes to NFL legend Bill Belichick, you have to bet on the Patriots being highly competitive in 2022, and Jones being put in a position to showcase the strong points of his overall game once again.

  • Patriots Super Bowl odds: +5000

New England Patriots results (preseason)

Date Opponent Time TV
Thursday, Aug. 11 Giants 23, Patriots 21 7:00 PM NFL Net
Friday, Aug. 19 Patriots 20, Panthers 10 7:00 PM NFL Net
Friday, Aug. 26 Raiders 23, Patriots 6 8:15 PM CBS

2022 New England Patriots schedule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19YK7t_0dnQFlQv00
Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Check below for detailed information about the New England Patriots schedule and game-by-game predictions for the 2022 season.

Week 2: @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Sep. 18 @ Pittsburgh 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Patriots 20, Steelers 14

Week 3: vs. Baltimore Ravens

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Sep. 25 Ravens 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Patriots, 17, Ravens 10

Week 4: @ Green Bay Packers

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 2 @ Packers 4:25 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Packers 24, Patriots 21

Week 5: vs. Detroit Lions

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 9 Lions 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Patriots 28, Lions 14
Also Read:
New England Patriots talking Isaiah Wynn trade: A look at 4 potential landing spots

Week 6: @ Cleveland Browns

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 16 @ Browns 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Patriots 24, Browns 17

Week 7: vs Chicago Bears

Date Opponent Time TV
Monday, Oct. 24 Bears 8:15 PM ESPN
  • Prediction: Patriots 20, Bears 10

Week 8: @ New York Jets

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 30 @ Jets 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Patriots 24, Jets 17

Week 9: vs. Indianapolis Colts

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Nov. 6 Colts 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Colts 24, Patriots 20

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: vs. New York Jets

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Nov. 20 Jets 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Patriots 28, Jets 17
Also Read:
Former NFL GM suggests New England Patriots Mac Jones could be a 2022 MVP candidate

Week 12: @ Minnesota Vikings

Date Opponent Time TV
Thursday, Nov. 24 @ Vikings 8:20 PM NBC
  • Prediction: Vikings 17, Patriots 13

Week 13: vs. Buffalo Bills

Date Opponent Time TV
Thursday, Dec. 1 Bills 8:15 PM PRIME VIDEO
  • Prediction: Bills 31, Patriots 28

Week 14: @ Arizona Cardinals

Date Opponent Time TV
Monday, Dec. 12 @ Cardinals 8:15 PM ESPN
  • Prediction: Cardinals 24, Patriots 17

Week 15: @ Las Vegas Raiders

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Dec. 18 @ Raiders 8:20 PM NBC
  • Prediction: Raiders 28, Patriots 21
Also Read:
New England Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton injures collarbone

Week 16: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Date Opponent Time TV
Saturday, Dec. 24 Bengals 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Patriots 20, Bengals 17

Week 17: vs. Miami Dolphins

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Jan. 1 Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Dolphins 24, Patriots 17

Week 18: @ Buffalo Bills

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Jan. 8 @ Bills TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Patriots 17, Bills 16

New England Patriots schedule prediction: 10-7, 3nd in AFC East

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yMmVp_0dnQFlQv00
Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots will definitely give the Bills a serious run for their money at the AFC East division crown. However, with Buffalo being a legitimate Super Bowl contender in 2022 and the Dolphins expected to be better, it could be much tougher to win games this season. While the team may lose one more game this season than they did last year, they should still do well enough to finish in second place in the new season.

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Sign Former Steelers Quarterback

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed a depth quarterback. According to Doug Kyed, the team has added former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun to their practice squad. Oladokun was a seven-round pick in this year's NFL Draft. Oladokun was cut last week after he wasn't given many reps in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami Gardens, FL
Football
Foxborough, MA
Football
Foxborough, MA
Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Miami Gardens, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Foxborough, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Miami Gardens, FL
FanSided

Tyreek Hill’s latest Chiefs soundbite is his biggest reach yet

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill took another shot at his former employer, the Kansas City Chiefs. This time, it was a pretty massive reach. Hill, formerly of the Chiefs, wanted to become the highest-paid receiver in the NFL at the time. Kansas City general manager Brett Veach said no, countering instead with an offer that would’ve paid Hill slightly less than his eventual four-year, $120 million extension he signed with Miami.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#The New England Patriots#American Football#Qb#The Buffalo Bills#Ir
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins GM Chris Grier said undrafted TE Tanner Conner (knee) is not at risk of going on the injured reserve: “Tanner Conner improved every day,” Grier said. “No IR for Tanner. Talent-wise we would have lost him.” (Joe Schad) Grier added that they do not feel...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
The Associated Press

Sleep Number Announces Five-Year Partnership Renewal with the Dallas Cowboys

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Today, Sleep Number Corporation (Nasdaq: SNBR), the sleep and wellness technology leader, announces a renewed five-year commitment to the Dallas Cowboys. Sleep Number will continue to be the “Official Sleep + Wellness Partner” for the Cowboys through the 2026-2027 season. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005503/en/ Today, Sleep Number Corporation, the sleep and wellness technology leader, announces a renewed five-year commitment to the Dallas Cowboys. Sleep Number will continue to be the “Official Sleep + Wellness Partner” for the Cowboys through the 2026-2027 season. (Photo: Business Wire)
ARLINGTON, TX
ESPN

Kansas City Chiefs release WR Josh Gordon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs released veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon on Tuesday as they trimmed down to their initial 53-man roster. Gordon said a public farewell to the Chiefs and their fans in a pair of tweets Tuesday. "Appreciate all the @Chiefs kingdom has done for me and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

73K+
Followers
56K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy