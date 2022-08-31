New England Patriots schedule: Tyreek Hill, Dolphins host Bill Belichick’s squad in Week 1

Are the Miami Dolphins the real deal? Is Tua Tagovailoa suddenly much more accurate as he enters his third season in the NFL? We’ll get our first look on Sunday when Bill Belichick pits his defensive wit against the new-look and possible splashy Dolphins with Mike McDaniel taking over.
Patriots roster outlook
All our predictions are based on the Patriots keeping and starting these key players
Season two for Mac Jones as the starting quarterback will be a major narrative in the Patriots’ new season. The better he plays the more likely New England will be a serious threat to the Buffalo Bills and their expectations of winning the AFC East for a third straight season.
With long-time offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels moving on to coach the Raiders, the new OC — whoever that ends up being — needs to set a tone and develop a new or overhaul the offensive identity.
However, when it comes to NFL legend Bill Belichick, you have to bet on the Patriots being highly competitive in 2022, and Jones being put in a position to showcase the strong points of his overall game once again.
New England Patriots schedule prediction: 10-7, 3nd in AFC East
The Patriots will definitely give the Bills a serious run for their money at the AFC East division crown. However, with Buffalo being a legitimate Super Bowl contender in 2022 and the Dolphins expected to be better, it could be much tougher to win games this season. While the team may lose one more game this season than they did last year, they should still do well enough to finish in second place in the new season.
The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed a depth quarterback. According to Doug Kyed, the team has added former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun to their practice squad. Oladokun was a seven-round pick in this year's NFL Draft. Oladokun was cut last week after he wasn't given many reps in...
Former Chiefs star Tyreek Hill was asked if he would handcuff himself to Jackson Mahomes if it would guarantee him another Super Bowl win. Hill's response was telling. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver made it clear that he wants nothing to do with the brother of the Chiefs star quarterback.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill took another shot at his former employer, the Kansas City Chiefs. This time, it was a pretty massive reach. Hill, formerly of the Chiefs, wanted to become the highest-paid receiver in the NFL at the time. Kansas City general manager Brett Veach said no, countering instead with an offer that would’ve paid Hill slightly less than his eventual four-year, $120 million extension he signed with Miami.
Another New England Patriots early-round draft pick has been shown the door in Foxborough. Per Dov Kleiman, tight end Devin Asiasi was released by New England as it cuts its roster down to 53 players on Tuesday. Asiasi had a fair amount of receptions while working with the backups in...
On Tuesday, wide receiver Josh Gordon was among the Kansas City Chiefs' final roster cuts. However, this might not be the end of Gordon's time with the Chiefs. According to head coach Andy Reid, the door is open for a possible return if Gordon doesn't catch on with another team.
The Miami Dolphins have a lot of excitement surrounding their team heading into the 2022 NFL season. After an explosive offseason, they are hoping the moves they made will allow them to make the jump to a playoff contender in the crowded AFC. In the AFC East, the Dolphins are...
Dolphins GM Chris Grier said undrafted TE Tanner Conner (knee) is not at risk of going on the injured reserve: “Tanner Conner improved every day,” Grier said. “No IR for Tanner. Talent-wise we would have lost him.” (Joe Schad) Grier added that they do not feel...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs released veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon on Tuesday as they trimmed down to their initial 53-man roster. Gordon said a public farewell to the Chiefs and their fans in a pair of tweets Tuesday. "Appreciate all the @Chiefs kingdom has done for me and...
