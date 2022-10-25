ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New England Patriots schedule: Looking to rebound against the Jets in Week 8

By Jason Burgos
 2 days ago

New England Patriots schedule: Week 8

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 30 @ Jets 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Jets 20, Patriots 16

Patriots roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Patriots keeping and starting these key players.

  • QB: Bailey Zappe, Mac Jones , Brian Hoyer (injured)
  • RB: Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, Ty Montgomery, Pierre Strong
  • WR: Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Matthew Slater
  • TE: Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith
  • OL: Trent Brown, Cole Strange, David Andrews, Mike Onwenu, Isaiah Wynn

Season two for Mac Jones as the starting quarterback will be a major narrative in the Patriots’ new season. The better he plays the more likely New England will be a serious threat to the Buffalo Bills and their expectations of winning the AFC East for a third straight season.

With long-time offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels moving on to coach the Raiders, the new OC by committee will have some massive shoes to fill in keeping the offensive standard left by McDaniels. Through the summer and early season, that standard has not been met. However, when it comes to NFL legend Bill Belichick, you have to bet on the Patriots being highly competitive in 2022, and Jones being put in a position to showcase the strong points of his overall game once again.

New England Patriots schedule: Season results

Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 — New England Patriots lose to Miami Dolphins, 20-7

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Sep. 11 Dolphins 20, Patriots 7 1:00 PM CBS

Week 2 — New England Patriots beat Pittsburgh Steelers, 17-14

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Sep. 18 Patriots 17, Steelers 14 1:00 PM CBS

Week 3 — New England Patriots fall to Baltimore Ravens, 37-26

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Sep. 25 Ravens 37, Patriots 26 1:00 PM FOX

Week 4 — New England Patriots come up short vs. Green Bay Packers

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 2 Packers 27, Patriots 24 4:25 PM CBS

Week 5 — New England Patriots shut down Detroit Lions, 29-0

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 9 Patriots 29, Lions 0 1:00 PM FOX

Week 6 — New England Patriots blast Browns, 38-15

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 16 Patriots 38, Browns 15 1:00 PM CBS

Week 7 — New England Patriots blown out by Bears, 33-14

Date Opponent Time TV
Monday, Oct. 24 Bears 33, Patriots 14 8:15 PM ESPN

2022 New England Patriots schedule

Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Check below for detailed information about the New England Patriots schedule and game-by-game predictions for the 2022 season.

Week 9: vs. Indianapolis Colts

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Nov. 6 Colts 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Colts 24, Patriots 20
Week 10: BYE

Week 11: vs. New York Jets

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Nov. 20 Jets 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Patriots 28, Jets 17

Week 12: @ Minnesota Vikings

Date Opponent Time TV
Thursday, Nov. 24 @ Vikings 8:20 PM NBC
  • Prediction: Vikings 17, Patriots 13

Week 13: vs. Buffalo Bills

Date Opponent Time TV
Thursday, Dec. 1 Bills 8:15 PM PRIME VIDEO
  • Prediction: Bills 31, Patriots 28

Week 14: @ Arizona Cardinals

Date Opponent Time TV
Monday, Dec. 12 @ Cardinals 8:15 PM ESPN
  • Prediction: Cardinals 24, Patriots 17
Week 15: @ Las Vegas Raiders

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Dec. 18 @ Raiders 8:20 PM NBC
  • Prediction: Raiders 28, Patriots 21

Week 16: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Date Opponent Time TV
Saturday, Dec. 24 Bengals 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Patriots 20, Bengals 17

Week 17: vs. Miami Dolphins

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Jan. 1 Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Dolphins 24, Patriots 17

Week 18: @ Buffalo Bills

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Jan. 8 @ Bills TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Patriots 17, Bills 16
New England Patriots schedule prediction: 10-7, 3nd in AFC East

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots will definitely give the Bills a serious run for their money at the AFC East division crown. However, with Buffalo being a legitimate Super Bowl contender in 2022 and the Dolphins expected to be better, it could be much tougher to win games this season. While the team may lose one more game this season than they did last year, they should still do well enough to finish in second place in the new season.

