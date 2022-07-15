ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

New England Patriots schedule: 2022 begins against division rival Dolphins

By Jason Burgos
 3 days ago

New England Patriots schedule: Week 1

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Sep. 11 @ Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS

Patriots roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Patriots keeping and starting these key players

  • QB: Mac Jones
  • RB: Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson
  • WR: Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor
  • TE: Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith
  • OL: Isaiah Wynn, Cole Strange, David Andrews, Mike Onwenu, Trent Brown

Season two for Mac Jones as the starting quarterback will be a major narrative in the Patriots’ new season. The better he plays the more likely New England will be a serious threat to the Buffalo Bills and their expectations of winning the AFC East for a third straight season.

With long-time offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels moving on to coach the Raiders, the new OC — whoever that ends up being — needs to set a tone and develop a new or overhaul the offensive identity.

However, when it comes to NFL legend Bill Belichick, you have to bet on the Patriots being highly competitive in 2022, and Jones being put in a position to showcase the strong points of his overall game once again.

New England Patriots preseason schedule

Date Opponent Time TV
Thursday, Aug. 11 Giants 7:00 PM ET NFL Net
Friday, Aug. 19 Panthers 7:00 PM ET NFL Net
Friday, Aug. 26 @ Raiders 8:15 PM ET TBD

2022 New England Patriots schedule

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Check below for detailed information about the New England Patriots schedule and game-by-game predictions for the 2022 season.

Week 2: @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Sep. 18 @ Pittsburgh 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Patriots 20, Steelers 14

Week 3: vs. Baltimore Ravens

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Sep. 25 Ravens 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Patriots, 17, Ravens 10

Week 4: @ Green Bay Packers

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 2 @ Packers 4:25 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Packers 24, Patriots 21

Week 5: vs. Detroit Lions

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 9 Lions 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Patriots 28, Lions 14
Week 6: @ Cleveland Browns

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 16 @ Browns 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Patriots 24, Browns 17

Week 7: vs Chicago Bears

Date Opponent Time TV
Monday, Oct. 24 Bears 8:15 PM ESPN
  • Prediction: Patriots 20, Bears 10

Week 8: @ New York Jets

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 30 @ Jets 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Patriots 24, Jets 17

Week 9: vs. Indianapolis Colts

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Nov. 6 Colts 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Colts 24, Patriots 20

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: vs. New York Jets

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Nov. 20 Jets 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Patriots 28, Jets 17
Week 12: @ Minnesota Vikings

Date Opponent Time TV
Thursday, Nov. 24 @ Vikings 8:20 PM NBC
  • Prediction: Vikings 17, Patriots 13

Week 13: vs. Buffalo Bills

Date Opponent Time TV
Thursday, Dec. 1 Bills 8:15 PM PRIME VIDEO
  • Prediction: Bills 31, Patriots 28

Week 14: @ Arizona Cardinals

Date Opponent Time TV
Monday, Dec. 12 @ Cardinals 8:15 PM ESPN
  • Prediction: Cardinals 24, Patriots 17

Week 15: @ Las Vegas Raiders

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Dec. 18 @ Raiders 8:20 PM NBC
  • Prediction: Raiders 28, Patriots 21
Week 16: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Date Opponent Time TV
Saturday, Dec. 24 Bengals 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Patriots 20, Bengals 17

Week 17: vs. Miami Dolphins

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Jan. 1 Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Dolphins 24, Patriots 17

Week 18: @ Buffalo Bills

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Jan. 8 @ Bills TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Patriots 17, Bills 16

New England Patriots schedule prediction: 10-7, 3nd in AFC East

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots will definitely give the Bills a serious run for their money at the AFC East division crown. However, with Buffalo being a legitimate Super Bowl contender in 2022 and the Dolphins expected to be better, it could be much tougher to win games this season. While the team may lose one more game this season than they did last year, they should still do well enough to finish in second place in the new season.

