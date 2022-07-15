New England Patriots schedule: 2022 begins against division rival Dolphins

WR: Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor
TE: Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith
OL: Isaiah Wynn, Cole Strange, David Andrews, Mike Onwenu, Trent Brown
Season two for Mac Jones as the starting quarterback will be a major narrative in the Patriots’ new season. The better he plays the more likely New England will be a serious threat to the Buffalo Bills and their expectations of winning the AFC East for a third straight season.
With long-time offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels moving on to coach the Raiders, the new OC — whoever that ends up being — needs to set a tone and develop a new or overhaul the offensive identity.
However, when it comes to NFL legend Bill Belichick, you have to bet on the Patriots being highly competitive in 2022, and Jones being put in a position to showcase the strong points of his overall game once again.
New England Patriots schedule prediction: 10-7, 3nd in AFC East
The Patriots will definitely give the Bills a serious run for their money at the AFC East division crown. However, with Buffalo being a legitimate Super Bowl contender in 2022 and the Dolphins expected to be better, it could be much tougher to win games this season. While the team may lose one more game this season than they did last year, they should still do well enough to finish in second place in the new season.
It's safe to say Bill Belichick's girlfriend has mixed feelings about football season coming up. On one hand, Linda Holliday is sad, because it means less time around the New England Patriots head coach. However, on the other hand, football is obviously a deep love for Belichick and something Holliday cares for, too.
Notre Dame is finally going to join a conference with the Big Ten and SEC adding big-time schools like Oklahoma, Texas, UCLA and USC, right?. According to a report from CBS Sports, Notre Dame is targeting a huge TV deal to stay independent. "Notre Dame targeting $75 million annual media...
A good NFL logo goes a long way toward creating a recognizable brand. A team's icons should not only be appealing to the eye but also showcase its history and identity. The NFL is home to some of the most iconic teams in all of sports.
Baltimore Ravens running back JK Dobbins refuted an NFL Network report that doubted his readiness for the team’s season-opening game. Dobbins, 23, missed all of last season after tearing the ACL in his left knee during the preseason. On Monday, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport said Dobbins is “no...
The entire Deshaun Watson drama is about to come to a head here soon. Watson and his lawyers just wrapped up a disciplinary hearing with the NFL over allegations of sexual misconduct that have been levied in his direction. The jointly-appointed disciplinary officer, Sue L. Robinson, is expected to issue...
The Celtics‘ $17M+ traded player exception from last summer’s Evan Fournier sign-and-trade will expire if it’s not used on Monday, as our tracker shows. A trade exception allows a team to acquire a player — or multiple players — without sending out anyone for salary-matching purposes. Using their Fournier TPE, the Celtics could acquire any player earning up to $17,242,857 in 2022-23.
