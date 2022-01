After sweeping yesterday’s match against Creighton, the No. 2 Baylor Men’s Tennis team (2-0) earned a 6-1 dual-match win over Nebraska (1-1) in Lincoln. The Bears’ No. 1 pair of Finn Bass and Sven Lah, who are ranked No. 18 in the country, took the first doubles match, 6-1, over Huber and Lozano and Matias Soto and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi secured the doubles point with a 6-4 win over Gleason and Wiedenhorn at the No. 2 spot.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 17 HOURS AGO