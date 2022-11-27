ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule: Tom Brady hoping for good juju against New Orleans

2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule

Week 13 – vs New Orleans Saints

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Mon, Dec. 5 vs Saints 8:15 PM ESPN
  • Buccaneers vs Saints point spread: Buccaneers -6.5
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Buccaneers 24, Saints 17

Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster outlook

  • QB: Tom Brady , Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask
  • RB: Leonard Fournette, Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Rashaad White, Giovani Bernard
  • WR: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage, Julio Jones, Breshad Perriman, Jaelon Darden, Scotty Miller
  • TE: Cameron Brate, Kyle Rudolph, Cade Otton, Ko Kieft

All eyes were on Tom Brady this offseason, and once he announced his return for the 2022 season, the Buccaneers quickly became a popular Super Bowl pick. Ali Marpet’s retirement is noteworthy, but adding Shaq Mason helps offset his loss.

Brady’s protection will be as sharp as ever, the receiving corps is one of the best in the league, and Byron Leftwich taking full control of the offense should lead to wicked passing numbers once again.

General manager Jason Licht has made some moves along the defensive line, with veterans Ndamukong Suh and Jason Pierre-Paul out the door, replaced by younger talent such as Logan Hall and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. These personnel changes could be one of the bigger factors to their success or failures this season.

Returning is one of the best linebacking corps in football, with Devin White and Lavonte David leading the way, but the unproven front could place more pressure on the secondary, in which Antoine Winfield Jr. is a top talent and is now joined by two-time Super Bowl champ Logan Ryan.

Once again, the Buccaneers have a strong roster from head to toe, it’s just about staying healthy.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule: Season results

Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 – Buccaneers make 19-3 win over Dallas Cowboys look easy

Date: Opponent Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 11 Buccaneers 19, Cowboys 3 8:20 PM NBC

Week 2 – Buccaneers win battle vs New Orleans Saints 20-10

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 18 Buccaneers 20, Saints 10 1:00 PM FOX

Week 3 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers fall to Green Bay Packers, 14-12

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 25 Packers 14, Buccaneers 12 4:25 PM FOX

Week 4 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers smashed by Kansas City Chiefs, 41-31

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 2 Chiefs 41, Buccaneers 31 8:20 PM NBC

Week 5 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers outlast Atlanta Falcons, 21-15

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15 1:00 PM FOX

Week 6 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers come up short against Pittsburgh Steelers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 16 Steelers 20, Buccaneers 18 1:00 PM FOX

Week 7 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers get smushed by Carolina Panthers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 23 Panthers 21, Buccaneers 3 1:00 PM FOX

Week 8 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose to Baltimore Ravens, 27-22

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Thu, Oct. 27 Ravens 27, Buccaneers 22 8:15 PM Amazon Prime

Week 9 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers scrap one out against Los Angeles Rams

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 6 Buccaneers 16, Rams 13 4:25 PM CBS

Week 10 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers bury Seattle Seahawks

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 13 Buccaneers 21, Seahawks 16 9:30 AM NFL Network
at Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Week 11 – Bye

Week 12 – Buccaneers fail to dig out a win over Cleveland Browns

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 27 Browns 23, Buccaneers 17 (OT) 1:00 PM FOX

2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Here you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info, and more throughout the season.

Week 14 – @ San Francisco 49ers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 11 @ 49ers 4:25 PM FOX
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Buccaneers 27, 49ers 19

Week 15 – vs Cincinnati Bengals

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 18 vs Bengals 4:25 PM CBS
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Bengals 35, Buccaneers 30

Week 16 – @ Arizona Cardinals

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 25 @ Cardinals 8:20 PM NBC
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Buccaneers 28, Cardinals 27

Week 17 – vs Carolina Panthers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Jan. 1 vs Panthers 1:00 PM FOX
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Buccaneers 24, Panthers 14

Week 18 – @ Atlanta Falcons

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
TBD @ Falcons TBD TBD
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Buccaneers 37, Falcons 20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule prediction: 12-5, 1st place in the NFC South

After finishing 13-4 a season ago, aside from a head coaching change, the Bucs return most of their key contributors. Even at 45, TB12 figures to return to his position as one of the very best quarterbacks in football. His supporting cast has enough talent to hold their own, preventing Brady from having to do all the work.

As long as the team can be healthier than they were down the stretch last season when they were dealing with a depleted pass-catching core in addition to several vet defenders missing time, the Buccaneers should be able to do more damage in the playoffs heading into the 2022-23 season.

