Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule: Todd Bowles and Co. enter offseason of uncertainty
By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
12 days ago
2022-23 Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule
The 2022-23 season is over for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after going 8-9, which was good enough to win the NFC South. Unfortunately, their effort wouldn’t be good enough to get past the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round. Now Todd Bowles enters an offseason where the status of pending free agent Tom Brady is unknown. The Bucs may need a new QB and possibly a new offensive coordinator as well.
All eyes were on Tom Brady this offseason, and once he announced his return for the 2022 season, the Buccaneers quickly became a popular Super Bowl pick. Ali Marpet’s retirement is noteworthy, but adding Shaq Mason helps offset his loss.
Brady’s protection will be as sharp as ever, the receiving corps is one of the best in the league, and Byron Leftwich taking full control of the offense should lead to wicked passing numbers once again.
General manager Jason Licht has made some moves along the defensive line, with veterans Ndamukong Suh and Jason Pierre-Paul out the door, replaced by younger talent such as Logan Hall and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. These personnel changes could be one of the bigger factors to their success or failures this season.
Returning is one of the best linebacking corps in football, with Devin White and Lavonte David leading the way, but the unproven front could place more pressure on the secondary, in which Antoine Winfield Jr. is a top talent and is now joined by two-time Super Bowl champ Logan Ryan.
Once again, the Buccaneers have a strong roster from head to toe, it’s just about staying healthy.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule prediction: 12-5, 1st place in the NFC South
After finishing 13-4 a season ago, aside from a head coaching change, the Bucs return most of their key contributors. Even at 45, TB12 figures to return to his position as one of the very best quarterbacks in football. His supporting cast has enough talent to hold their own, preventing Brady from having to do all the work.
As long as the team can be healthier than they were down the stretch last season when they were dealing with a depleted pass-catching core in addition to several vet defenders missing time, the Buccaneers should be able to do more damage in the playoffs heading into the 2022-23 season.
