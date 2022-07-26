ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule: Preseason begins against Miami Dolphins

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sC2Tt_0dnPGza300

2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule: Week 1 preseason

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sat, Aug. 13 vs Dolphins 7:30 PM WFLA

Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster outlook

  • QB: Tom Brady
  • RB: Leonard Fournette, Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Rachaad White, Giovani Bernard
  • WR: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage, Julio Jones, Tyler Johnson, Scotty Miller, Breshad Perriman
  • TE: Cameron Brate, Kyle Rudolph, Cade Otton

All eyes were on Tom Brady this offseason and once he announced his return for the 2022 season, the Buccaneers quickly became a popular Super Bowl pick. Ali Marpet’s retirement is noteworthy, but adding Shaq Mason helps offset his loss.

Brady’s protection will be as sharp as ever, the receiving corps is one of the best in the league, and Byron Leftwich taking full control of the offense should lead to wicked passing numbers once again.

General manager Jason Licht has made some moves along the defensive line, with veterans Ndamukong Suh and Jason Pierre-Paul out the door, replaced by younger talent such as Logan Hall and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. These personnel changes could be one of the bigger factors to their success or failures this season.

Returning is one of the best linebacking corps in football with Devin White and Lavonte David leading the way, but the unproven front could place more pressure on the secondary, in which Antoine Winfield Jr. is a top talent, and is now joined by two-time Super Bowl champ Logan Ryan.

Once again, the Buccaneers have a strong roster from head to toe, it’s just about staying healthy.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule: 2022 preseason

Week 2 – @ Tennessee Titans

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sat, Aug. 20 @ Titans 7:00 PM WFLA

Week 3 – @ Indianapolis Colts

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sat, Aug. 27 @ Colts 7:30 PM WFLA

2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lqyPi_0dnPGza300
Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Here you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info and more throughout the season.

Week 1 – vs Dallas Cowboys

Date: Opponent Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 11 vs Cowboys 8:20 PM NBC
  • Buccaneers @ Cowboys point spread: Tampa Bay -2.5
  • Prediction: Buccaneers 34, Cowboys 31

Week 2 – @ New Orleans Saints

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 18 @ Saints 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Buccaneers 27, Saints 20

Week 3 – vs Green Bay Packers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 25 vs Packers 4:25 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Packers 34, Buccaneers 31
Buccaneers host Chiefs in Week 4 for Brady-Mahomes VI

Week 4 – vs Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 2 vs Chiefs 8:20 PM NBC
  • Prediction: Chiefs 35, Buccaneers 27

Week 5 – vs Atlanta Falcons

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 9 vs Falcons 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Buccaneers 31, Falcons 14

Week 6 – @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 16 @ Steelers 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Buccaneers 24, Steelers 17

Week 7 – @ Carolina Panthers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 23 @ Panthers 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Buccaneers 30, Panthers 21

Week 8 – vs Baltimore Ravens

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Thu, Oct. 27 vs Ravens 8:15 PM Amazon Prime
  • Prediction: Ravens 33, Buccaneers 26

Week 9 – vs Los Angeles Rams

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 6 vs Rams 4:25 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Buccaneers 24, Rams 20

Week 10 – vs Seattle Seahawks (Munich)

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 13 vs Seahawks 9:30 AM NFL Network
  • Prediction: Buccaneers 31, Seahawks 13

Week 11 – Bye

Week 12 – @ Cleveland Browns

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 27 @ Browns 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Buccaneers 34, Browns 24

Week 13 – vs New Orleans Saints

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Mon, Dec. 5 vs Saints 8:15 PM ESPN
  • Prediction: Saints 34, Buccaneers 20

Week 14 – @ San Francisco 49ers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 11 @ 49ers 4:25 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Buccaneers 27, 49ers 19

Week 15 – vs Cincinnati Bengals

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 18 vs Bengals 4:25 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Bengals 35, Buccaneers 30

Week 16 – @ Arizona Cardinals

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 25 @ Cardinals 8:20 PM NBC
  • Prediction: Buccaneers 28, Cardinals 27

Week 17 – vs Carolina Panthers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Jan. 1 vs Panthers 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Buccaneers 24, Panthers 14

Week 18 – @ Atlanta Falcons

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
TBD @ Falcons TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Buccaneers 37, Falcons 20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule prediction: 12-5, 1st place in the NFC South

After finishing 13-4 a season ago, aside from a head coaching change, the Bucs return most of their key contributors. Even at 45, TB12 figures to return to his position as one of the very best quarterbacks in football. His supporting cast has enough talent to hold their own, preventing Brady from having to do all the work.

As long as the team can be healthier than they were down the stretch last season when they were dealing with a depleted pass-catching core in addition to several vet defenders missing time, the Buccaneers should be able to do more damage in the playoffs heading into the 2022-23 season.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors

Comments / 8

 

