Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule: Preseason begins against Miami Dolphins

All eyes were on Tom Brady this offseason and once he announced his return for the 2022 season, the Buccaneers quickly became a popular Super Bowl pick. Ali Marpet’s retirement is noteworthy, but adding Shaq Mason helps offset his loss.
Brady’s protection will be as sharp as ever, the receiving corps is one of the best in the league, and Byron Leftwich taking full control of the offense should lead to wicked passing numbers once again.
General manager Jason Licht has made some moves along the defensive line, with veterans Ndamukong Suh and Jason Pierre-Paul out the door, replaced by younger talent such as Logan Hall and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. These personnel changes could be one of the bigger factors to their success or failures this season.
Returning is one of the best linebacking corps in football with Devin White and Lavonte David leading the way, but the unproven front could place more pressure on the secondary, in which Antoine Winfield Jr. is a top talent, and is now joined by two-time Super Bowl champ Logan Ryan.
Once again, the Buccaneers have a strong roster from head to toe, it’s just about staying healthy.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule prediction: 12-5, 1st place in the NFC South
After finishing 13-4 a season ago, aside from a head coaching change, the Bucs return most of their key contributors. Even at 45, TB12 figures to return to his position as one of the very best quarterbacks in football. His supporting cast has enough talent to hold their own, preventing Brady from having to do all the work.
As long as the team can be healthier than they were down the stretch last season when they were dealing with a depleted pass-catching core in addition to several vet defenders missing time, the Buccaneers should be able to do more damage in the playoffs heading into the 2022-23 season.
Buccaneers' head coach Todd Bowles has yet even fully to entrench himself into his first season on the job, and speculation is already flying about who will eventually be the successor to Bowles. One name, in particular, has come in those rumors, former New Orleans Saints' Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton.
Tight end Kyle Rudolph had been sitting on the free agent market for quite some time before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came calling. After spending the 2021 season with the New York Giants, who eventually released him, Rudolph has spent the majority of his career with the Minnesota Vikings. Rudolph...
After a year away from the NFC South, former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones wants back in the division. But instead of returning to the Falcons, his home from 2011-20, he is signing a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. ESPN was the first to report the news.
The Dallas Cowboys watched as Julio Jones signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They should make a run at one of the top wide receivers available in free agency. Just as players began reporting for training camp this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers showed that they are still all-in for another run to the Super Bowl. On Tuesday, July 26, the Buccaneers signed former Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones to a one-year contract. That gives Tom Brady a receiving corps of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Jones.
After much anticipation, veteran wide receiver Julio Jones is signing a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The NFL season is approaching that much closer, as players have begun reporting for training camp. There are plenty of big names still on the open market looking for new teams, one of them being former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones. Well, he is returning to the NFC South, but not to the ATL.
