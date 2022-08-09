Philadelphia Eagles schedule: Preseason sets up New York Jets matchup

It might be a wild concept, but somehow Howie Roseman took a playoff roster and made it much better during the 2022 offseason. He did this by having tons of capital to use, thanks to some wise trades bringing in extra draft picks. Having Jalen Hurts on a rookie-scale contract also surely helped matters.
Entering the season, the Eagles have a strong receiving corps, which feels strange to say, but it’s true. A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert are all key contributors who can help Hurts and the offense take the next step.
But it’s not just offensive additions. They’ve also added Haason Reddick and first-round pick Jordan Davis to their front seven which should only make the secondary more impactful. Speaking of the defensive backs, James Bradberry joins Darius Slay to form a playmaking duo on the boundaries.
Playing in the NFC East where nothing is guaranteed from year to year, the Eagles won’t be able to stroll back to the playoffs, it’s gonna be a fight, but they appear more prepared than ever for the battles ahead. It all comes down to Hurts and the health of the rest of the roster.
Philadelphia Eagles schedule prediction: 10-7, 2nd place in NFC East
It’s all about the inner-division battles in the NFC East. Depending on how some of the contenders from last season carry over, the Eagles could find themselves with a favorable schedule, yet if they can’t take care of business against their rivals, it won’t matter.
As it stands, the Eagles may be one of the toughest teams to project. How much better will this offense get with a bolstered pass-catching corps? That’s a major factor heading into 2022.
Is Jonathan Gannon’s defense capable of getting even better? If so, the Eagles could have a top-15 offense in combination with a top-15 defensive unit. That’s a playoff team, but now they need to put the paper plans into action and see what the results are.
The Philadelphia Eagles have already been hit hard by the injury bug in training camp. Notably, running backs Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell are dealing with injuries. As a result, Philadelphia made a move to bolster their running back depth on Wednesday. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Eagles are signing running back DeAndre Torrey.
The post Maxx Crosby leads charge in Raiders training camp fight against rookie Dylan Parham appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Well, basically. The NFL's preseason kicks off in earnest this week, including the Eagles taking on the Jets at the Linc on Aug. 12. And the return of live game action also means the return of the best/worst content out there: power rankings! It's time to get mad about opinions, baby.
