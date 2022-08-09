Philadelphia Eagles schedule: Preseason sets up New York Jets matchup

2022 Philadelphia Eagles schedule: Week 1 preseason

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Fri, Aug. 12 vs Jets 7:30 PM NBC 10

Philadelphia Eagles roster outlook

It might be a wild concept, but somehow Howie Roseman took a playoff roster and made it much better during the 2022 offseason. He did this by having tons of capital to use, thanks to some wise trades bringing in extra draft picks. Having Jalen Hurts on a rookie-scale contract also surely helped matters.

Entering the season, the Eagles have a strong receiving corps, which feels strange to say, but it’s true. A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert are all key contributors who can help Hurts and the offense take the next step.

But it’s not just offensive additions. They’ve also added Haason Reddick and first-round pick Jordan Davis to their front seven which should only make the secondary more impactful. Speaking of the defensive backs, James Bradberry joins Darius Slay to form a playmaking duo on the boundaries.

Playing in the NFC East where nothing is guaranteed from year to year, the Eagles won’t be able to stroll back to the playoffs, it’s gonna be a fight, but they appear more prepared than ever for the battles ahead. It all comes down to Hurts and the health of the rest of the roster.

2022 Philadelphia Eagles preseason opponents

Week 2 – @ Cleveland Browns

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Aug. 21 @ Browns 1:00 PM NBC 10

Week 3 – @ Miami Dolphins

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sat, Aug. 27 @ Dolphins 7:00 PM NBC 10

Philadelphia Eagles schedule 2022

Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info and more throughout the season.

Week 1 – @ Detroit Lions

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 11 @ Lions 1:00 PM FOX

Eagles @ Lions point spread: Eagles -4.5

Eagles -4.5 Prediction: Eagles 24, Lions 17

Week 2 – vs Minnesota Vikings

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Mon, Sep. 19 vs Vikings 8:30 PM ABC

Prediction: Vikings 28, Eagles 27

Week 3 – @ Washington Commanders

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 25 @ Commanders 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Eagles 21, Commanders 17

Week 4 – vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 2 vs Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Eagles 26, Jaguars 21

Week 5 – @ Arizona Cardinals

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 9 @ Cardinals 4:25 PM FOX

Prediction: Cardinals 35, Eagles 30

Week 6 – vs Dallas Cowboys

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 16 vs Cowboys 8:20 PM NBC

Prediction: Cowboys 31, Eagles 28

Week 7 – Bye

Week 8 – vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 30 vs Steelers 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Eagles 24, Steelers 16

Week 9 – @ Houston Texans

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Thu, Nov. 3 @ Texans 8:15 PM Amazon Prime

Prediction: Eagles 32, Texans 21

Week 10 – vs Washington Commanders

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Mon, Nov. 14 vs Commanders 8:15 PM ESPN

Prediction: Commanders 25, Eagles 17

Week 11 – @ Indianapolis Colts

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Nov. 20 @ Colts 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Eagles 20, Colts 17

Week 12 – vs Green Bay Packers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Nov. 27 vs Packers 8:20 PM NBC

Prediction: Packers 34, Eagles 24

Week 13 – vs Tennessee Titans

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Dec. 4 vs Titans 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Eagles 23, Titans 20

Week 14 – @ New York Giants

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Dec. 11 @ Giants 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Eagles 31, Giants 20

Week 15 – @ Chicago Bears

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Dec. 18 @ Bears 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Eagles 34, Bears 13

Week 16 – @ Dallas Cowboys

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sat, Dec. 24 @ Cowboys 4:25 PM FOX

Prediction: Eagles 30, Cowboys 28

Week 17 – vs New Orleans Saints

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Jan. 1 vs Saints 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Saints 27, Eagles 20

Week 18 – vs New York Giants

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info TBD vs Giants TBD FOX

Prediction: Giants 24, Eagles 21

Philadelphia Eagles schedule prediction: 10-7, 2nd place in NFC East

It’s all about the inner-division battles in the NFC East. Depending on how some of the contenders from last season carry over, the Eagles could find themselves with a favorable schedule, yet if they can’t take care of business against their rivals, it won’t matter.

As it stands, the Eagles may be one of the toughest teams to project. How much better will this offense get with a bolstered pass-catching corps? That’s a major factor heading into 2022.

Is Jonathan Gannon’s defense capable of getting even better? If so, the Eagles could have a top-15 offense in combination with a top-15 defensive unit. That’s a playoff team, but now they need to put the paper plans into action and see what the results are.

