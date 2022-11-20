ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Philadelphia Eagles schedule: Jalen Hurts brings MVP campaign back home vs Green Bay

By Andrew Buller-Russ
2022 Philadelphia Eagles schedule

Week 12 – vs Green Bay Packers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 27 vs Packers 8:20 PM NBC
  • Eagles vs Packers point spread: Eagles -6.5
  • Sportnaut’s prediction: Packers 34, Eagles 24

Philadelphia Eagles roster outlook

It might be a wild concept, but somehow Howie Roseman took a playoff roster and made it much better during the 2022 offseason. He did this by having tons of capital to use, thanks to some wise trades bringing in extra draft picks. Having Jalen Hurts on a rookie-scale contract also surely helped matters.

Entering the season, the Eagles have a strong receiving corps, which feels strange to say, but it’s true. A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert are all key contributors who can help Hurts and the offense take the next step.

But it’s not just offensive additions. They’ve also added Haason Reddick and first-round pick Jordan Davis to their front seven which should only make the secondary more impactful. Speaking of the defensive backs, James Bradberry joins Darius Slay to form a playmaking duo on the boundaries.

Playing in the NFC East where nothing is guaranteed from year to year, the Eagles won’t be able to stroll back to the playoffs, it’s gonna be a fight, but they appear more prepared than ever for the battles ahead. It all comes down to Hurts and the health of the rest of the roster.

Philadelphia Eagles scores

Credit: USA Today Network

Week 1 — Philadelphia Eagles beat Detroit Lions, 38-35

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 11 Eagles 38, Lions 35 1:00 PM FOX

Week 2 — Philadelphia Eagles beat Minnesota Vikings, 24-7

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Mon, Sep. 19 Eagles 24 Vikings 7 8:30 PM ABC

Week 3 — Philadelphia Eagles crush Washington Commanders 24-8

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 25 Eagles 24, Commanders 8 1:00 PM FOX

Week 4 — Philadelphia Eagles comeback to beat Jacksonville Jaguars, 29-21

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 2 Eagles 29, Jaguars 21 1:00 PM CBS

Week 5 — Philadelphia Eagles outlast Arizona Cardinals, 20-17

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 9 Eagles 20, Cardinals 17 4:25 PM FOX

Week 6 — Philadelphia Eagles hold off Dallas Cowboys, 26-17

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 16 Eagles 26, Cowboys 17 8:20 PM NBC

Week 8 — Philadelphia Eagles maintain perfect record by holding off Pittsburgh

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 30 Eagles 35, Steelers 13 1:00 PM CBS

Week 9 — Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Houston Texans, 29-17

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Thu, Nov. 3 Eagles 29, Texans 17 8:15 PM Amazon Prime

Week 10 — Eagles lose first game to Washington Commanders, 32-21

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Mon, Nov. 14 Commanders 32, Eagles 21 8:15 PM ESPN

Week 11 – Eagles get back on track with win over Indianapolis Colts

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 20 Eagles 17, Colts 16 1:00 PM CBS

See where the Philadelphia Eagles rank in Sportsnaut’s NFL offense rankings

Philadelphia Eagles schedule 2022

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info, and more throughout the season.

Week 13 – vs Tennessee Titans

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 4 vs Titans 1:00 PM FOX
  • Sportnaut’s prediction: Eagles 23, Titans 20

Week 14 – @ New York Giants

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 11 @ Giants 1:00 PM FOX
  • Sportnaut’s prediction: Eagles 31, Giants 20
Week 15 – @ Chicago Bears

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 18 @ Bears 1:00 PM FOX
  • Sportnaut’s prediction: Eagles 34, Bears 13

Week 16 – @ Dallas Cowboys

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sat, Dec. 24 @ Cowboys 4:25 PM FOX
  • Sportnaut’s prediction: Eagles 30, Cowboys 28

Week 17 – vs New Orleans Saints

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Jan. 1 vs Saints 1:00 PM FOX
  • Sportnaut’s prediction: Saints 27, Eagles 20

Week 18 – vs New York Giants

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
TBD vs Giants TBD FOX
  • Sportnaut’s prediction: Giants 24, Eagles 21

Philadelphia Eagles schedule prediction: 12-5

