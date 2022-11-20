Philadelphia Eagles schedule: Jalen Hurts brings MVP campaign back home vs Green Bay

It might be a wild concept, but somehow Howie Roseman took a playoff roster and made it much better during the 2022 offseason. He did this by having tons of capital to use, thanks to some wise trades bringing in extra draft picks. Having Jalen Hurts on a rookie-scale contract also surely helped matters.
Entering the season, the Eagles have a strong receiving corps, which feels strange to say, but it’s true. A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert are all key contributors who can help Hurts and the offense take the next step.
But it’s not just offensive additions. They’ve also added Haason Reddick and first-round pick Jordan Davis to their front seven which should only make the secondary more impactful. Speaking of the defensive backs, James Bradberry joins Darius Slay to form a playmaking duo on the boundaries.
Playing in the NFC East where nothing is guaranteed from year to year, the Eagles won’t be able to stroll back to the playoffs, it’s gonna be a fight, but they appear more prepared than ever for the battles ahead. It all comes down to Hurts and the health of the rest of the roster.
Philadelphia Eagles scores
Week 1 — Philadelphia Eagles beat Detroit Lions, 38-35
