Crews battle hotel fire along South Ocean Boulevard

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the entire viewing area for late Thursday night into Saturday morning. An Ice Storm Warning is also in effect for Horry County. West of I-95 will mostly be sleet. Between I-95 and Conway will be mostly freezing rain. The coastal areas will see mostly rain and freezing rain. A Winter Storm Warning has also been issued for the Pee Dee.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 8 HOURS AGO