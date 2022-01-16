ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Crews battle hotel fire along South Ocean Boulevard

By Taylor Hernandez
WBTW News13
 5 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Crews with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Coral Beach Resort Saturday night.

MBFD asks you avoid the area near 1105 S Ocean Boulevard.

Details are limited and there is no word yet what caused the fire.

