At one point or another, most little girls have a fantasy of being in a big ball gown and giving their best poised wave to a crowd. Others dream of making an impact and being a confident leader. Miss America pageants have combined these dreams into one contest, advocating that the best women aren’t just those that smile and look pretty. The new Miss North Phoenix, Melody Pierce, exemplifies that role and has one last chance to achieve those dreams.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 14 DAYS AGO