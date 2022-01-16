MRS. CONLEY

FLEMNSGBURG — Carolyn McIntyre Conley, 69, of Flemingsburg, passed away Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital in Mount Sterling.

Born in Maysville, on Nov. 9, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Marian Early McIntyre.

A 1970 graduate of Fleming County High School, Carolyn attended Eastern Kentucky University. For several years she was an employee of the Peoples Bank in Flemingsburg.

She is survived by her husband, John R. Conley; her son, Jarad Hunt; her sister, Georgia McIntyre of Cleveland, Ohio; her brother, John Early McIntyre of Baltimore, Md.; her niece, Alice McIntyre of New York City; and her nephew, John Paul McIntyre of Chicago.

Carolyn is being privately cared for by Boone-Nickell Funeral Home.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com