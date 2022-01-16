MRS. RAVENCRAFT

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maysville, KY

MAYSVILLE — Shirley F. Ravencraft, 85, of Maysville, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center.

She was proceeded in death by her husband of 45 years, Leslie E. Ravencraft who was of Maysville and was a longtime member of the Maysville Fire Department; and by one son, Harry Clay Ravencraft who was of Alexandria.

Shirley was the daughter of the late Harry and Lillie May Hilderbrand who were both of Maysville.

She leaves behind two sons, Michael Ravencraft (Diann) of Ewing, and Danny Ravencraft of Ruskin, Fla.; and one daughter, Vicki Riggan of Wimauma, Fla.

Shirley was Nana to five grandchildren, Lesley, Lindsay, Wesley, Wyatt and Sally Kate and one great grandson, Jacob.

She loved to sing, loved her movies, reading, gardening and knitting. But most of all, Shirley had a big heart helping out family and friends.

At her wishes, Shirley was cremated and a memorial service will be announced for a future date.

Her arrangements are entrusted to the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com

