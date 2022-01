BATON ROUGE – LSU (17-2, 5-1) made its jump into the Top-10 of the Women’s Basketball USA Today Coaches Poll on Tuesday, moving up four spots to No. 10 in the latest poll. The Tigers moved up one spot to No. 11 in Monday’s AP Poll. The last time LSU was ranked inside the Top-10 was during the 2009-10 season where the Tigers were ranked as high as No. 5 in the country.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO