Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Tough sledding for 2022 season

Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Week 1

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Sunday, Sep. 11 @ Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM CBS

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Cardinals 24

Chiefs @ Cardinals point spread: Kansas City -3.0

Chiefs’ roster outlook

QB — Patrick Mahomes

RB — Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Ronald Jones, Derrick Gore

WR — Mecole Hardman, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Josh Gordon, Skyy Moore

TE — Travis Kelce, Blake Bell

Kansas City’s shocking trade of Tyreek Hill creates somewhat of an issue at wide receiver for Mahomes and Co. Whilethey did sign Valdes-Scantling and Smith-Schuster, it’s a huge hole for the Chiefs to fill given Hill’s success sin the past .

This is still a very strong offense with the Kelce-Mahomes connection. However, the Chiefs will now likely be relying on more on their defense in the past. That’s especially true in an AFC West with the likes of Russell Wilson , Justin Herbert and Derek Carr .

Kansas City Chiefs schedule: 2022 preseason

Week 1 — @ Chicago Bears

Date Game Time ((ET) TV Info Saturday, Aug. 13 @ Bears 1:00 PM KSHB

Week 2 — Washington Commanders

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Saturday, Aug. 20 Commanders 4:00 PM KSHB

Week 3 — Green Bay Packers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Thursday, Aug. 25 Packers 8:00 PM KSHB

2022 Kansas City Chiefs schedule

Week 2: Los Angeles Chargers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Thursday, Sep. 15 Chargers 8:15 PM Amazon Prime

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Chargers 28

Week 3: @ Indianapolis Colts

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sep. 25 @ Colts 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Chiefs 28, Colts 24

Week 4: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 2 @ Buccaneers 8:20 PM NBC

Prediction: Chiefs 35, Buccaneers 27

Week 5: Las Vegas Raiders

Date Game Time (ET) TV Inf o Monday, Oct. 10 Raiders 8:15 PM ESPN

Prediction: Chiefs 30, Raiders 23

Week 6: Buffalo Bills

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 16 Bills 4:25 PM CBS

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Bills 27

Week 7: @ San Francisco 49ers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 23 @ 49ers 4:25 PM Fox

Prediction: Chiefs 31, 49ers 21

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: Tennessee Titans

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Nov. 6 Titans 8:20 PM NBC

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Titans 24

Week 10: Jacksonville Jaguars

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Nov. 13 Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Chiefs 38, Jaguars 17

Week 11: @ Los Angeles Chargers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Nov. 20 @ Chargers 4:25 PM CBS

Prediction: Chargers 35, Chiefs 21

Week 12: Los Angeles Rams

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Nov. 27 Rams 4:25 PM Fox

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Rams 28

Week 13: @ Cincinnati Bengals

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Dec. 4 @ Bengals 4:25 PM CBS

Prediction: Bengals 28, Chiefs 23

Week 14: @ Denver Broncos

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Dec. 11 @ Broncos 8:20 PM NBC

Prediction: Broncos 31, Chiefs 27

Week 15: @ Houston Texans

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Dec. 18 @ Texans 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Chiefs 41, Texans 13

Week 16: Seattle Seahawks

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Saturday, Dec. 24 Seahawks 1:00 PM Fox

Prediction: Chiefs 35, Seahawks 17

Week 17: Denver Broncos

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Jan. 1 Broncos 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Chiefs 28, Broncos 24

Week 18: @ Las Vegas Raiders

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info TBD @ Raiders TBD TBD

Prediction: Raiders 34, Chiefs 31

Kansas City Chiefs schedule prediction: 14-3

