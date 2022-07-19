ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Tough sledding for 2022 season

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qhDee_0dnNNIJ900

Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Week 1

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Sep. 11 @ Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Chiefs 31, Cardinals 24

Chiefs’ roster outlook

  • QB — Patrick Mahomes
  • RB — Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Ronald Jones, Derrick Gore
  • WR — Mecole Hardman, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Josh Gordon, Skyy Moore
  • TE — Travis Kelce, Blake Bell

Kansas City’s shocking trade of Tyreek Hill creates somewhat of an issue at wide receiver for Mahomes and Co. Whilethey did sign Valdes-Scantling and Smith-Schuster, it’s a huge hole for the Chiefs to fill given Hill’s success sin the past .

This is still a very strong offense with the Kelce-Mahomes connection. However, the Chiefs will now likely be relying on more on their defense in the past. That’s especially true in an AFC West with the likes of Russell Wilson , Justin Herbert and Derek Carr .

Related: Updated NFL power rankings

Kansas City Chiefs schedule: 2022 preseason

Week 1 — @ Chicago Bears

Date Game Time ((ET) TV Info
Saturday, Aug. 13 @ Bears 1:00 PM KSHB

Week 2 — Washington Commanders

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Saturday, Aug. 20 Commanders 4:00 PM KSHB

Week 3 — Green Bay Packers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Thursday, Aug. 25 Packers 8:00 PM KSHB
Also Read:
NFL QB Rankings: Check our top-20 quarterbacks, Baker Mayfield makes list

2022 Kansas City Chiefs schedule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZqDUJ_0dnNNIJ900
Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 2: Los Angeles Chargers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Thursday, Sep. 15 Chargers 8:15 PM Amazon Prime
  • Prediction: Chiefs 34, Chargers 28

Week 3: @ Indianapolis Colts

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Sep. 25 @ Colts 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Chiefs 28, Colts 24

Week 4: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 2 @ Buccaneers 8:20 PM NBC
  • Prediction: Chiefs 35, Buccaneers 27

Week 5: Las Vegas Raiders

Date Game Time (ET) TV Inf o
Monday, Oct. 10 Raiders 8:15 PM ESPN
  • Prediction: Chiefs 30, Raiders 23

Week 6: Buffalo Bills

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 16 Bills 4:25 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Chiefs 31, Bills 27
Also Read:
Predicting NFL playoff bracket and Super Bowl 2023 winner

Week 7: @ San Francisco 49ers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 23 @ 49ers 4:25 PM Fox
  • Prediction: Chiefs 31, 49ers 21

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: Tennessee Titans

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 6 Titans 8:20 PM NBC
  • Prediction: Chiefs 31, Titans 24

Week 10: Jacksonville Jaguars

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 13 Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Chiefs 38, Jaguars 17

Week 11: @ Los Angeles Chargers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 20 @ Chargers 4:25 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Chargers 35, Chiefs 21

Week 12: Los Angeles Rams

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 27 Rams 4:25 PM Fox
  • Prediction: Chiefs 31, Rams 28
Also Read:
NFL Top 100 players in 2022: Aaron Donald headlines best NFL players this season

Week 13: @ Cincinnati Bengals

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Dec. 4 @ Bengals 4:25 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Bengals 28, Chiefs 23

Week 14: @ Denver Broncos

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Dec. 11 @ Broncos 8:20 PM NBC
  • Prediction: Broncos 31, Chiefs 27

Week 15: @ Houston Texans

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Dec. 18 @ Texans 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Chiefs 41, Texans 13

Week 16: Seattle Seahawks

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Saturday, Dec. 24 Seahawks 1:00 PM Fox
  • Prediction: Chiefs 35, Seahawks 17
Also Read:
NFL games today: 2022 NFL schedule

Week 17: Denver Broncos

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Jan. 1 Broncos 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Chiefs 28, Broncos 24

Week 18: @ Las Vegas Raiders

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
TBD @ Raiders TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Raiders 34, Chiefs 31

Kansas City Chiefs schedule prediction: 14-3

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Drew Brees Explains Why He's No Longer Working for NBC Sports

Drew Brees will not be seen on NBC Sports this year. The New York Post recently reported that the former NFL quarterback will not return to the network as an analyst. Pete Bevacqua, the chairman of NBC Sports, confirmed the news when speaking to the Associated Press, saying Brees wanted to spend more time with his family.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Houston, MO
City
Denver, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Randall Cunningham Steps Down From Job

On Wednesday afternoon, a former NFL quarterback stepped down from his role with the Las Vegas Raiders. In a statement posted to Facebook, Randall Cunningham stepped down as the team's chaplain after two seasons. Although he never played for the organization, he played at UNLV and became a minister in the city after his playing career ended.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Worst 2022 NFL offseason moves the Chiefs will regret

The Kansas City Chiefs had one of the most eventful postseasons in recent memory. In the Divisional round, they played what could be one of the best games in NFL modern history, defeating the Buffalo Bills 42-36 in overtime, with the team combining for 25 points in the last two minutes of regulation. It was then followed by a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals after leading 21-3.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Jameis Winston Video Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

Jameis Winston looks more than prepared to serve as a veteran leader for his New Orleans Saints team ahead of the 2022 season. On Tuesday, a clip of Winston giving a speech to his teammates went viral on social media. "It's going to be some instances when we have setbacks....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sledding#Seahawks#Buccaneers#American Football#Cbs Prediction#Patrick Mahomes Rb#Mahomes And Co#Nfl Qb Rankings
FanSided

KC Chiefs ‘frustrated’ and ‘disappointed’ by Orlando Brown’s decision

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly frustrated and disappointed by the inability to come to terms with Orlando Brown Jr. on a new contract extension. When the Kansas City Chiefs and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. were unable to come to terms on a new long-term extension by the franchise tag deadline on July 15, there was understandable negativity all around. Everyone involved would have benefitted from an agreement with long-term security for both sides. Instead, the relationship is now uncertain with the potential for drama in the present as the team doesn’t know if Brown will be at training camp or not.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Kirk Cousins Is Part Of A Shocking QB Trio

It’s been two years since the Minnesota Vikings last made the NFL playoffs. They have been at the fringe in 2020 and 2021 but couldn’t get over the hump. Despite their shortcomings, quarterback Kirk Cousins has been steady with his performances. In 2020, he had 4,265 yards and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Packers Veteran Tryout News

With training camp almost here, the Green Bay Packers are doing some last-minute shopping. It has been reported that Green Bay tried out veteran wideout John Brown. There's no indication that a deal will get done though. Brown bounced around the NFL last season, spending time with the Las Vegas...
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Madden ’23 doesn’t like Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers

EA Sports’ Madden 23 is the premier professional football video game in 2022. As ratings are slowly released, how is the new-look receiving corps looking for Kansas City?. Since 2018, the Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the most popular teams in EA Sports’ Madden games. The high-powered offensive blended itself for easy touchdowns and high-scoring affairs. The Chiefs certainly look different on offense this year, without wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Let’s just say the Madden 23 game creators noticed the change.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Tim Tebow Reveals Extremely Hot College Quarterback Take

During this Wednesday's episode of SEC Now, Tim Tebow and the rest of the crew discussed which team in the conference has the most to replace in 2022. Tebow picked Ole Miss in large part because of the notable change at quarterback. The days of Matt Corral running Lane Kiffin's offense are officially over.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Jets Are Reportedly Signing Former Eagles Veteran

The New York Jets are reportedly bringing in some secondary help. Per Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Jets are set to sign former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Craig James. He's going to compete for a roster spot during training camp and the preseason. James was released by the Eagles...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

2 Ravens Rookies Are No Longer With The Team

The Baltimore Ravens are having some departures with their rookie class ahead of the 2022 NFL season. On Wednesday, undrafted rookie wide receiver Devon Williams was placed on the team's reserve/did not report list. Undrafted running back Ricky Person left the team, per Baltimore insider Jamison Hensley of ESPN. Undrafted...
BALTIMORE, MD
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

67K+
Followers
52K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy