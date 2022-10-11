ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Rematch of playoffs against the Bills on the horizon

By Vincent Frank
 4 days ago

Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Week 6

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 16 Bills 4:25 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Bills 31, Chiefs 27

Kansas City Chiefs’ roster outlook

Kansas City’s shocking trade of Tyreek Hill creates somewhat of an issue at wide receiver for Mahomes and Co. While they did sign Valdes-Scantling and Smith-Schuster, it’s a huge hole for the Chiefs to fill given Hill’s success in the past .

This is still a very strong offense with the Kelce-Mahomes connection. However, the Chiefs will now likely be relying more on their defense than in the past. That’s especially true in an AFC West with the likes of Russell Wilson , Justin Herbert , and Derek Carr .

Kansas City Chiefs season results

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 — Kansas City Chiefs beat Arizona Cardinals, 44-21

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Sep. 11 Chiefs 44, Cardinals 21 4:25 PM CBS

Week 2 — Kansas City Chiefs beat Los Angeles Chargers, 27-24

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Thursday, Sep. 15 Chiefs 27, Chargers 24 8:15 PM Amazon Prime
  • Chargers @ Chiefs point spread: Chiefs -4.0
  • Prediction: Chiefs 31, Chargers 28

Week 3 — Kansas City Chiefs upset by Indianapolis Colts, 20-17

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Sep. 25 Colts 20, Chiefs 17 1:00 PM CBS
  • Chiefs @ Colts point spread: Chiefs -5.0
  • Prediction: Chiefs 28, Colts 24

Week 4 — Kansas City Chiefs crush Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 41-31

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 2 Chiefs 41, Buccaneers 31 8:20 PM NBC
  • Chiefs @ Buccaneers point spread: Chiefs -1
  • Prediction: Chiefs 35, Buccaneers 27

Week 5 — Kansas City Chiefs beat Las Vegas Raiders, 30-29

Date Game Time (ET) TV Inf o
Monday, Oct. 10 Chiefs 30, Raiders 29 8:15 PM ESPN
  • Raiders @ Chiefs point spread: Chiefs -7.0
  • Prediction: Chiefs 30, Raiders 23

2022 Kansas City Chiefs schedule

Credit: USA Today Network

Week 7: @ San Francisco 49ers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 23 @ 49ers 4:25 PM Fox
  • Prediction: Chiefs 31, 49ers 21

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: Tennessee Titans

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 6 Titans 8:20 PM NBC
  • Prediction: Chiefs 31, Titans 24

Week 10: Jacksonville Jaguars

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 13 Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Chiefs 38, Jaguars 17

Week 11: @ Los Angeles Chargers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 20 @ Chargers 4:25 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Chargers 35, Chiefs 21

Week 12: Los Angeles Rams

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 27 Rams 4:25 PM Fox
  • Prediction: Chiefs 31, Rams 28

Week 13: @ Cincinnati Bengals

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Dec. 4 @ Bengals 4:25 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Bengals 28, Chiefs 23

Week 14: @ Denver Broncos

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Dec. 11 @ Broncos 8:20 PM NBC
  • Prediction: Broncos 31, Chiefs 27

Week 15: @ Houston Texans

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Dec. 18 @ Texans 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Chiefs 41, Texans 13

Week 16: Seattle Seahawks

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Saturday, Dec. 24 Seahawks 1:00 PM Fox
  • Prediction: Chiefs 35, Seahawks 17
Week 17: Denver Broncos

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Jan. 1 Broncos 1:00 PM CBS

  • Prediction: Chiefs 28, Broncos 24

Week 18: @ Las Vegas Raiders

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
TBD @ Raiders TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Raiders 34, Chiefs 31

Kansas City Chiefs schedule prediction: 11-6

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

