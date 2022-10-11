Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Rematch of playoffs against the Bills on the horizon

Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Week 6
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 16 Bills 4:25 PM CBS Prediction: Bills 31, Chiefs 27 Kansas City Chiefs’ roster outlook QB – Patrick Mahomes , Chad Henne, Shane Buechele RB – Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon, Isiah Pacheco (R), Ronald Jones WR – Mecole Hardman, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Justin Watson, Skyy Moore (R) TE – Travis Kelce, Blake Bell, Noah Gray, Jody Fortson Defense — Kansas City Chiefs’ defense is ranked 9th heading into Week 6 – 3rd NFL power rankings Also Read: 2022 NFL offense rankings: Josh Jacobs and Raiders offense catching fire
Kansas City’s shocking trade of Tyreek Hill creates somewhat of an issue at wide receiver for Mahomes and Co. While they did sign Valdes-Scantling and Smith-Schuster, it’s a huge hole for the Chiefs to fill given Hill’s success in
the past .
This is still a very strong offense with the Kelce-Mahomes connection. However, the Chiefs will now likely be relying more on their defense than in the past. That’s especially true in an AFC West with the likes of
Russell Wilson , Justin Herbert , and Derek Carr . Kansas City Chiefs season results Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Week 1 — Kansas City Chiefs beat Arizona Cardinals, 44-21 Chiefs @ Cardinals point spread: Kansas City -4.0 Prediction: Chiefs 31, Cardinals 24 Week 2 — Kansas City Chiefs beat Los Angeles Chargers, 27-24 Chargers @ Chiefs point spread: Chiefs -4.0 Prediction: Chiefs 31, Chargers 28 Week 3 — Kansas City Chiefs upset by Indianapolis Colts, 20-17 Chiefs @ Colts point spread: Chiefs -5.0 Prediction: Chiefs 28, Colts 24 Week 4 — Kansas City Chiefs crush Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 41-31
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 2 Chiefs 41, Buccaneers 31 8:20 PM NBC Chiefs @ Buccaneers point spread: Chiefs -1 Prediction: Chiefs 35, Buccaneers 27
Week 5 — Kansas City Chiefs beat Las Vegas Raiders, 30-29
Raiders @ Chiefs point spread: Chiefs -7.0 Prediction: Chiefs 30, Raiders 23 2022 Kansas City Chiefs schedule Credit: USA Today Network Week 7: @ San Francisco 49ers
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 23 @ 49ers 4:25 PM Fox Prediction: Chiefs 31, 49ers 21 Week 8: BYE Also Read: NFL QB Rankings: Jalen Hurts continues to climb, but Josh Allen’s monstrous day cements his place Week 9: Tennessee Titans
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Nov. 6 Titans 8:20 PM NBC Prediction: Chiefs 31, Titans 24 Week 10: Jacksonville Jaguars
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Nov. 13 Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS Prediction: Chiefs 38, Jaguars 17 Week 11: @ Los Angeles Chargers
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Nov. 20 @ Chargers 4:25 PM CBS Prediction: Chargers 35, Chiefs 21 Week 12: Los Angeles Rams
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Nov. 27 Rams 4:25 PM Fox Prediction: Chiefs 31, Rams 28 Week 13: @ Cincinnati Bengals
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Dec. 4 @ Bengals 4:25 PM CBS Prediction: Bengals 28, Chiefs 23 Week 14: @ Denver Broncos
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Dec. 11 @ Broncos 8:20 PM NBC Prediction: Broncos 31, Chiefs 27 Week 15: @ Houston Texans
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Dec. 18 @ Texans 1:00 PM CBS Prediction: Chiefs 41, Texans 13 Week 16: Seattle Seahawks
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Saturday, Dec. 24 Seahawks 1:00 PM Fox Prediction: Chiefs 35, Seahawks 17 Also Read: NFL standings 2022: Chiefs, Bills in first place heading into Week 6 matchup Week 17: Denver Broncos
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Jan. 1 Broncos 1:00 PM CBS WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors Prediction: Chiefs 28, Broncos 24 Week 18: @ Las Vegas Raiders
Date Game Time (ET) TV Info TBD @ Raiders TBD TBD Prediction: Raiders 34, Chiefs 31 Kansas City Chiefs schedule prediction: 11-6 Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
More must-reads:
Comments / 1