Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Patrick Mahomes and Co. set for Bears matchup

By Vincent Frank
 3 days ago

Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Week 1 preseason

Date Game Time ((ET) TV Info
Saturday, Aug. 13 @ Bears 1:00 PM KSHB

Chiefs’ roster outlook

  • QB — Patrick Mahomes
  • RB — Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Ronald Jones, Derrick Gore
  • WR — Mecole Hardman, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Josh Gordon, Skyy Moore
  • TE — Travis Kelce, Blake Bell

Kansas City’s shocking trade of Tyreek Hill creates somewhat of an issue at wide receiver for Mahomes and Co. Whilethey did sign Valdes-Scantling and Smith-Schuster, it’s a huge hole for the Chiefs to fill given Hill’s success sin the past .

This is still a very strong offense with the Kelce-Mahomes connection. However, the Chiefs will now likely be relying on more on their defense in the past. That’s especially true in an AFC West with the likes of Russell Wilson , Justin Herbert and Derek Carr .

Kansas City Chiefs schedule: 2022 preseason

Week 2 — Washington Commanders

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Saturday, Aug. 20 Commanders 4:00 PM KSHB

Week 3 — Green Bay Packers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Thursday, Aug. 25 Packers 8:00 PM KSHB
2022 Kansas City Chiefs schedule

Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 1 — @ Arizona Cardinals

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Sep. 11 @ Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Chiefs 31, Cardinals 24

Week 2: Los Angeles Chargers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Thursday, Sep. 15 Chargers 8:15 PM Amazon Prime
  • Prediction: Chiefs 34, Chargers 28

Week 3: @ Indianapolis Colts

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Sep. 25 @ Colts 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Chiefs 28, Colts 24

Week 4: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 2 @ Buccaneers 8:20 PM NBC
  • Prediction: Chiefs 35, Buccaneers 27

Week 5: Las Vegas Raiders

Date Game Time (ET) TV Inf o
Monday, Oct. 10 Raiders 8:15 PM ESPN
  • Prediction: Chiefs 30, Raiders 23

Week 6: Buffalo Bills

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 16 Bills 4:25 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Chiefs 31, Bills 27
Week 7: @ San Francisco 49ers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 23 @ 49ers 4:25 PM Fox
  • Prediction: Chiefs 31, 49ers 21

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: Tennessee Titans

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 6 Titans 8:20 PM NBC
  • Prediction: Chiefs 31, Titans 24

Week 10: Jacksonville Jaguars

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 13 Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Chiefs 38, Jaguars 17

Week 11: @ Los Angeles Chargers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 20 @ Chargers 4:25 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Chargers 35, Chiefs 21
Week 12: Los Angeles Rams

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 27 Rams 4:25 PM Fox
  • Prediction: Chiefs 31, Rams 28
Week 13: @ Cincinnati Bengals

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Dec. 4 @ Bengals 4:25 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Bengals 28, Chiefs 23

Week 14: @ Denver Broncos

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Dec. 11 @ Broncos 8:20 PM NBC
  • Prediction: Broncos 31, Chiefs 27

Week 15: @ Houston Texans

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Dec. 18 @ Texans 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Chiefs 41, Texans 13

Week 16: Seattle Seahawks

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Saturday, Dec. 24 Seahawks 1:00 PM Fox
  • Prediction: Chiefs 35, Seahawks 17
Week 17: Denver Broncos

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Jan. 1 Broncos 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Chiefs 28, Broncos 24

Week 18: @ Las Vegas Raiders

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
TBD @ Raiders TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Raiders 34, Chiefs 31

Kansas City Chiefs schedule prediction: 14-3

