Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Patrick Mahomes and Co. set for Bears matchup
Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Week 1 preseason
|Date
|Game
|Time ((ET)
|TV Info
|Saturday, Aug. 13
|@ Bears
|1:00 PM
|KSHB
Chiefs’ roster outlook
- QB — Patrick Mahomes
- RB — Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Ronald Jones, Derrick Gore
- WR — Mecole Hardman, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Josh Gordon, Skyy Moore
- TE — Travis Kelce, Blake Bell
Kansas City’s shocking trade of Tyreek Hill creates somewhat of an issue at wide receiver for Mahomes and Co. Whilethey did sign Valdes-Scantling and Smith-Schuster, it’s a huge hole for the Chiefs to fill given Hill’s success sin the past .
This is still a very strong offense with the Kelce-Mahomes connection. However, the Chiefs will now likely be relying on more on their defense in the past. That’s especially true in an AFC West with the likes of Russell Wilson , Justin Herbert and Derek Carr .
Related: Updated NFL power rankings
Kansas City Chiefs schedule: 2022 preseason
Week 2 — Washington Commanders
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Saturday, Aug. 20
|Commanders
|4:00 PM
|KSHB
Week 3 — Green Bay Packers
Also Read:
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Thursday, Aug. 25
|Packers
|8:00 PM
|KSHB
NFL QB Rankings: Check our top-20 quarterbacks, Baker Mayfield makes list
2022 Kansas City Chiefs schedule
Week 1 — @ Arizona Cardinals
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sunday, Sep. 11
|@ Arizona Cardinals
|4:25 PM
|CBS
- Prediction: Chiefs 31, Cardinals 24
- Chiefs @ Cardinals point spread: Kansas City -3.0
Week 2: Los Angeles Chargers
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Thursday, Sep. 15
|Chargers
|8:15 PM
|Amazon Prime
- Prediction: Chiefs 34, Chargers 28
Week 3: @ Indianapolis Colts
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Sep. 25
|@ Colts
|1:00 PM
|CBS
- Prediction: Chiefs 28, Colts 24
Week 4: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Oct. 2
|@ Buccaneers
|8:20 PM
|NBC
- Prediction: Chiefs 35, Buccaneers 27
Week 5: Las Vegas Raiders
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Inf o
|Monday, Oct. 10
|Raiders
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
- Prediction: Chiefs 30, Raiders 23
Week 6: Buffalo Bills
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Oct. 16
|Bills
|4:25 PM
|CBS
- Prediction: Chiefs 31, Bills 27
Predicting NFL playoff bracket and Super Bowl 2023 winner
Week 7: @ San Francisco 49ers
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Oct. 23
|@ 49ers
|4:25 PM
|Fox
- Prediction: Chiefs 31, 49ers 21
Week 8: BYE
Week 9: Tennessee Titans
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Nov. 6
|Titans
|8:20 PM
|NBC
- Prediction: Chiefs 31, Titans 24
Week 10: Jacksonville Jaguars
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Nov. 13
|Jaguars
|1:00 PM
|CBS
- Prediction: Chiefs 38, Jaguars 17
Week 11: @ Los Angeles Chargers
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Nov. 20
|@ Chargers
|4:25 PM
|CBS
- Prediction: Chargers 35, Chiefs 21
Kansas City Chiefs training camp 2022: Schedule, tickets, location, and everything to know
Week 12: Los Angeles Rams
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Nov. 27
|Rams
|4:25 PM
|Fox
- Prediction: Chiefs 31, Rams 28
NFL Top 100 players in 2022: Aaron Donald headlines best NFL players this season
Week 13: @ Cincinnati Bengals
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Dec. 4
|@ Bengals
|4:25 PM
|CBS
- Prediction: Bengals 28, Chiefs 23
Week 14: @ Denver Broncos
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Dec. 11
|@ Broncos
|8:20 PM
|NBC
- Prediction: Broncos 31, Chiefs 27
Week 15: @ Houston Texans
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Dec. 18
|@ Texans
|1:00 PM
|CBS
- Prediction: Chiefs 41, Texans 13
Week 16: Seattle Seahawks
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Saturday, Dec. 24
|Seahawks
|1:00 PM
|Fox
- Prediction: Chiefs 35, Seahawks 17
NFL games today: 2022 NFL schedule
Week 17: Denver Broncos
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Jan. 1
|Broncos
|1:00 PM
|CBS
- Prediction: Chiefs 28, Broncos 24
Week 18: @ Las Vegas Raiders
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|TBD
|@ Raiders
|TBD
|TBD
- Prediction: Raiders 34, Chiefs 31
Kansas City Chiefs schedule prediction: 14-3
WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors
More must-reads:
Comments / 1