Kansas City Chiefs schedule: KC welcomes Jaguars in Week 10

Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Week 10

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Nov. 13 Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS

Titans @ Chiefs point spread : Kansas City-9.5

: Kansas City-9.5 Prediction: Chiefs 38, Jaguars 20

Kansas City Chiefs’ roster outlook

QB – Patrick Mahomes , Chad Henne, Shane Buechele

RB – Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon, Isiah Pacheco (R), Ronald Jones

WR – Mecole Hardman, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson, Skyy Moore (R)

TE – Travis Kelce, Blake Bell, Noah Gray, Jody Fortson

Defense — See where the Kansas City Chiefs defense is ranked

Kansas City’s shocking trade of Tyreek Hill creates somewhat of an issue at wide receiver for Mahomes and Co. While they did sign Valdes-Scantling and Smith-Schuster, it’s a huge hole for the Chiefs to fill given Hill’s success in the past .

This is still a very strong offense with the Kelce-Mahomes connection. However, the Chiefs will now likely be relying more on their defense than in the past. That’s especially true in an AFC West with the likes of Russell Wilson , Justin Herbert , and Derek Carr .

Kansas City Chiefs season results

Week 1 — Kansas City Chiefs beat Arizona Cardinals, 44-21

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Sunday, Sep. 11 Chiefs 44, Cardinals 21 4:25 PM CBS

Chiefs @ Cardinals point spread: Kansas City -4.0

Kansas City -4.0 Prediction: Chiefs 31, Cardinals 24

Week 2 — Kansas City Chiefs beat Los Angeles Chargers, 27-24

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Thursday, Sep. 15 Chiefs 27, Chargers 24 8:15 PM Amazon Prime

Chargers @ Chiefs point spread: Chiefs -4.0

Chiefs -4.0 Prediction: Chiefs 31, Chargers 28

Week 3 — Kansas City Chiefs upset by Indianapolis Colts, 20-17

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sep. 25 Colts 20, Chiefs 17 1:00 PM CBS

Chiefs @ Colts point spread: Chiefs -5.0

Chiefs -5.0 Prediction: Chiefs 28, Colts 24

Week 4 — Kansas City Chiefs crush Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 41-31

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 2 Chiefs 41, Buccaneers 31 8:20 PM NBC

Chiefs @ Buccaneers point spread: Chiefs -1

Chiefs -1 Prediction: Chiefs 35, Buccaneers 27

Week 5 — Kansas City Chiefs beat Las Vegas Raiders, 30-29

Date Game Time (ET) TV Inf o Monday, Oct. 10 Chiefs 30, Raiders 29 8:15 PM ESPN

Raiders @ Chiefs point spread: Chiefs -7.0

Chiefs -7.0 Prediction: Chiefs 30, Raiders 23

Week 6 — Kansas City Chiefs lose late to Buffalo Bills, 24-20

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 16 Bills 24, Chiefs 20 4:25 PM CBS

Prediction: Bills 31, Chiefs 27

Week 7 — Kansas City Chiefs pummel 49, 44-23

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 23 Chiefs 44, 49ers 23 4:25 PM Fox

Chiefs @ 49ers point spread : -2.5

: -2.5 Prediction: Chiefs 31, 49ers 21

Week 9 — Chiefs come back to beat Titans in OT, 20-17

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Nov. 6 Chiefs 20, Titans 17 8:20 PM NBC

Titans @ Chiefs point spread : Kansas City-10.5

: Kansas City-10.5 Prediction: Chiefs 31, Titans 17

2022 Kansas City Chiefs schedule

Week 11: @ Los Angeles Chargers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Nov. 20 @ Chargers 8:20 PM NBC

Prediction: Chargers 35, Chiefs 21

Week 12: Los Angeles Rams

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Nov. 27 Rams 4:25 PM Fox

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Rams 28

Week 13: @ Cincinnati Bengals

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Dec. 4 @ Bengals 4:25 PM CBS

Prediction: Bengals 28, Chiefs 23

Week 14: @ Denver Broncos

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Dec. 11 @ Broncos 8:20 PM NBC

Prediction: Broncos 31, Chiefs 27

Week 15: @ Houston Texans

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Dec. 18 @ Texans 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Chiefs 41, Texans 13

Week 16: Seattle Seahawks

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Saturday, Dec. 24 Seahawks 1:00 PM Fox

Prediction: Chiefs 35, Seahawks 17

Week 17: Denver Broncos

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Jan. 1 Broncos 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Chiefs 28, Broncos 24

Week 18: @ Las Vegas Raiders

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info TBD @ Raiders TBD TBD

Prediction: Raiders 34, Chiefs 31

Kansas City Chiefs schedule prediction: 11-6

