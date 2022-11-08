ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Chiefs schedule: KC welcomes Jaguars in Week 10

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Week 10

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 13 Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS

Kansas City Chiefs’ roster outlook

  • QB – Patrick Mahomes , Chad Henne, Shane Buechele
  • RB – Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon, Isiah Pacheco (R), Ronald Jones
  • WR – Mecole Hardman, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson, Skyy Moore (R)
  • TE – Travis Kelce, Blake Bell, Noah Gray, Jody Fortson
  • Defense — See where the Kansas City Chiefs defense is ranked
Kansas City’s shocking trade of Tyreek Hill creates somewhat of an issue at wide receiver for Mahomes and Co. While they did sign Valdes-Scantling and Smith-Schuster, it’s a huge hole for the Chiefs to fill given Hill’s success in the past .

This is still a very strong offense with the Kelce-Mahomes connection. However, the Chiefs will now likely be relying more on their defense than in the past. That’s especially true in an AFC West with the likes of Russell Wilson , Justin Herbert , and Derek Carr .

Kansas City Chiefs season results

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 — Kansas City Chiefs beat Arizona Cardinals, 44-21

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Sep. 11 Chiefs 44, Cardinals 21 4:25 PM CBS

Week 2 — Kansas City Chiefs beat Los Angeles Chargers, 27-24

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Thursday, Sep. 15 Chiefs 27, Chargers 24 8:15 PM Amazon Prime
  • Chargers @ Chiefs point spread: Chiefs -4.0
  • Prediction: Chiefs 31, Chargers 28

Week 3 — Kansas City Chiefs upset by Indianapolis Colts, 20-17

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Sep. 25 Colts 20, Chiefs 17 1:00 PM CBS
  • Chiefs @ Colts point spread: Chiefs -5.0
  • Prediction: Chiefs 28, Colts 24

Week 4 — Kansas City Chiefs crush Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 41-31

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 2 Chiefs 41, Buccaneers 31 8:20 PM NBC
  • Chiefs @ Buccaneers point spread: Chiefs -1
  • Prediction: Chiefs 35, Buccaneers 27

Week 5 — Kansas City Chiefs beat Las Vegas Raiders, 30-29

Date Game Time (ET) TV Inf o
Monday, Oct. 10 Chiefs 30, Raiders 29 8:15 PM ESPN
  • Raiders @ Chiefs point spread: Chiefs -7.0
  • Prediction: Chiefs 30, Raiders 23

Week 6 — Kansas City Chiefs lose late to Buffalo Bills, 24-20

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 16 Bills 24, Chiefs 20 4:25 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Bills 31, Chiefs 27

Week 7 — Kansas City Chiefs pummel 49, 44-23

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 23 Chiefs 44, 49ers 23 4:25 PM Fox
  • Chiefs @ 49ers point spread : -2.5
  • Prediction: Chiefs 31, 49ers 21

Week 9 — Chiefs come back to beat Titans in OT, 20-17

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 6 Chiefs 20, Titans 17 8:20 PM NBC

2022 Kansas City Chiefs schedule

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11: @ Los Angeles Chargers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 20 @ Chargers 8:20 PM NBC
  • Prediction: Chargers 35, Chiefs 21

Week 12: Los Angeles Rams

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 27 Rams 4:25 PM Fox
  • Prediction: Chiefs 31, Rams 28

Week 13: @ Cincinnati Bengals

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Dec. 4 @ Bengals 4:25 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Bengals 28, Chiefs 23

Week 14: @ Denver Broncos

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Dec. 11 @ Broncos 8:20 PM NBC
  • Prediction: Broncos 31, Chiefs 27

Week 15: @ Houston Texans

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Dec. 18 @ Texans 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Chiefs 41, Texans 13

Week 16: Seattle Seahawks

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Saturday, Dec. 24 Seahawks 1:00 PM Fox
  • Prediction: Chiefs 35, Seahawks 17

Week 17: Denver Broncos

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Jan. 1 Broncos 1:00 PM CBS

  • Prediction: Chiefs 28, Broncos 24

Week 18: @ Las Vegas Raiders

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
TBD @ Raiders TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Raiders 34, Chiefs 31

Kansas City Chiefs schedule prediction: 11-6

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

