ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Getting more practice run against the Commanders

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qhDee_0dnNNIJ900

Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Week 2 preseason

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Saturday, Aug. 20 Commanders 4:00 PM KSHB

Chiefs’ roster outlook

  • QB — Patrick Mahomes
  • RB — Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Ronald Jones, Derrick Gore
  • WR — Mecole Hardman, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Josh Gordon, Skyy Moore
  • TE — Travis Kelce, Blake Bell

Kansas City’s shocking trade of Tyreek Hill creates somewhat of an issue at wide receiver for Mahomes and Co. Whilethey did sign Valdes-Scantling and Smith-Schuster, it’s a huge hole for the Chiefs to fill given Hill’s success sin the past .

This is still a very strong offense with the Kelce-Mahomes connection. However, the Chiefs will now likely be relying on more on their defense in the past. That’s especially true in an AFC West with the likes of Russell Wilson , Justin Herbert and Derek Carr .

Related: Updated NFL power rankings

Kansas City Chiefs schedule: 2022 preseason

Week 3 — Green Bay Packers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Thursday, Aug. 25 Packers 8:00 PM KSHB
Also Read:
NFL QB Rankings: It’s Josh Allen’s world, and we’re all just living in it

Kansas City Chiefs season results (Preseason)

Date Game Time ((ET) TV Info
Saturday, Aug. 13 Bears 19, Chiefs 14 1:00 PM KSHB

2022 Kansas City Chiefs schedule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZqDUJ_0dnNNIJ900
Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 1 — @ Arizona Cardinals

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Sep. 11 @ Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM CBS

Week 2: Los Angeles Chargers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Thursday, Sep. 15 Chargers 8:15 PM Amazon Prime
  • Prediction: Chiefs 34, Chargers 28

Week 3: @ Indianapolis Colts

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Sep. 25 @ Colts 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Chiefs 28, Colts 24

Week 4: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 2 @ Buccaneers 8:20 PM NBC
  • Prediction: Chiefs 35, Buccaneers 27

Week 5: Las Vegas Raiders

Date Game Time (ET) TV Inf o
Monday, Oct. 10 Raiders 8:15 PM ESPN
  • Prediction: Chiefs 30, Raiders 23

Week 6: Buffalo Bills

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 16 Bills 4:25 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Chiefs 31, Bills 27
Also Read:
Predicting NFL playoff bracket and Super Bowl 2023 winner

Week 7: @ San Francisco 49ers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 23 @ 49ers 4:25 PM Fox
  • Prediction: Chiefs 31, 49ers 21

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: Tennessee Titans

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 6 Titans 8:20 PM NBC
  • Prediction: Chiefs 31, Titans 24

Week 10: Jacksonville Jaguars

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 13 Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Chiefs 38, Jaguars 17

Week 11: @ Los Angeles Chargers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 20 @ Chargers 4:25 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Chargers 35, Chiefs 21
Also Read:
Kansas City Chiefs training camp 2022: Schedule, tickets, location, and everything to know

Week 12: Los Angeles Rams

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 27 Rams 4:25 PM Fox
  • Prediction: Chiefs 31, Rams 28
Also Read:
NFL Top 100 players in 2022: Aaron Donald headlines best NFL players this season

Week 13: @ Cincinnati Bengals

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Dec. 4 @ Bengals 4:25 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Bengals 28, Chiefs 23

Week 14: @ Denver Broncos

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Dec. 11 @ Broncos 8:20 PM NBC
  • Prediction: Broncos 31, Chiefs 27

Week 15: @ Houston Texans

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Dec. 18 @ Texans 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Chiefs 41, Texans 13

Week 16: Seattle Seahawks

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Saturday, Dec. 24 Seahawks 1:00 PM Fox
  • Prediction: Chiefs 35, Seahawks 17
Also Read:
NFL games today: Week 1 preseason schedule, TV info, scores and more

Week 17: Denver Broncos

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Jan. 1 Broncos 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Chiefs 28, Broncos 24

Week 18: @ Las Vegas Raiders

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
TBD @ Raiders TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Raiders 34, Chiefs 31

Kansas City Chiefs schedule prediction: 14-3

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Houston, MO
City
Denver, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sledding#Texans#Buccaneers#Chargers#American Football#Patrick Mahomes Rb#Mahomes And Co#Nfl Qb Rankings#Arizona Cardinals Date
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

70K+
Followers
54K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy