Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Chiefs head into bye week after dominant win over 49ers
Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Week 8 (bye)
Next opponent: Tennessee Titans (Week 9)
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Nov. 6
|Titans
|8:20 PM
|NBC
- Titans @ Chiefs point spread : TBD
- Prediction: Chiefs 31, Titans 24
Kansas City Chiefs’ roster outlook
- QB – Patrick Mahomes , Chad Henne, Shane Buechele
- RB – Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon, Isiah Pacheco (R), Ronald Jones
- WR – Mecole Hardman, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Justin Watson, Skyy Moore (R)
- TE – Travis Kelce, Blake Bell, Noah Gray, Jody Fortson
- Defense — Kansas City Chiefs’ defense is ranked 9th heading into Week 6
- NFL power rankings – 3rd
NFL scores: Kansas City Chiefs embarrass San Francisco 49ers
Kansas City’s shocking trade of Tyreek Hill creates somewhat of an issue at wide receiver for Mahomes and Co. While they did sign Valdes-Scantling and Smith-Schuster, it’s a huge hole for the Chiefs to fill given Hill’s success in the past .
This is still a very strong offense with the Kelce-Mahomes connection. However, the Chiefs will now likely be relying more on their defense than in the past. That’s especially true in an AFC West with the likes of Russell Wilson , Justin Herbert , and Derek Carr .
Kansas City Chiefs season results
Week 1 — Kansas City Chiefs beat Arizona Cardinals, 44-21
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sunday, Sep. 11
|Chiefs 44, Cardinals 21
|4:25 PM
|CBS
- Chiefs @ Cardinals point spread: Kansas City -4.0
- Prediction: Chiefs 31, Cardinals 24
Week 2 — Kansas City Chiefs beat Los Angeles Chargers, 27-24
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Thursday, Sep. 15
|Chiefs 27, Chargers 24
|8:15 PM
|Amazon Prime
- Chargers @ Chiefs point spread: Chiefs -4.0
- Prediction: Chiefs 31, Chargers 28
Week 3 — Kansas City Chiefs upset by Indianapolis Colts, 20-17
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Sep. 25
|Colts 20, Chiefs 17
|1:00 PM
|CBS
- Chiefs @ Colts point spread: Chiefs -5.0
- Prediction: Chiefs 28, Colts 24
Week 4 — Kansas City Chiefs crush Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 41-31
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Oct. 2
|Chiefs 41, Buccaneers 31
|8:20 PM
|NBC
- Chiefs @ Buccaneers point spread: Chiefs -1
- Prediction: Chiefs 35, Buccaneers 27
Week 5 — Kansas City Chiefs beat Las Vegas Raiders, 30-29
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Inf o
|Monday, Oct. 10
|Chiefs 30, Raiders 29
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
- Raiders @ Chiefs point spread: Chiefs -7.0
- Prediction: Chiefs 30, Raiders 23
Week 6 — Kansas City Chiefs lose late to Buffalo Bills, 24-20
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Oct. 16
|Bills 24, Chiefs 20
|4:25 PM
|CBS
- Prediction: Bills 31, Chiefs 27
Week 7 — Kansas City Chiefs pummel 49, 44-23
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Oct. 23
|Chiefs 44, 49ers 23
|4:25 PM
|Fox
- Chiefs @ 49ers point spread : -2.5
- Prediction: Chiefs 31, 49ers 21
2022 Kansas City Chiefs schedule
Week 10: Jacksonville Jaguars
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Nov. 13
|Jaguars
|1:00 PM
|CBS
- Prediction: Chiefs 38, Jaguars 17
Week 11: @ Los Angeles Chargers
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Nov. 20
|@ Chargers
|4:25 PM
|CBS
- Prediction: Chargers 35, Chiefs 21
Week 12: Los Angeles Rams
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Nov. 27
|Rams
|4:25 PM
|Fox
- Prediction: Chiefs 31, Rams 28
Week 13: @ Cincinnati Bengals
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Dec. 4
|@ Bengals
|4:25 PM
|CBS
- Prediction: Bengals 28, Chiefs 23
Week 14: @ Denver Broncos
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Dec. 11
|@ Broncos
|8:20 PM
|NBC
- Prediction: Broncos 31, Chiefs 27
Week 15: @ Houston Texans
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Dec. 18
|@ Texans
|1:00 PM
|CBS
- Prediction: Chiefs 41, Texans 13
Week 16: Seattle Seahawks
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Saturday, Dec. 24
|Seahawks
|1:00 PM
|Fox
- Prediction: Chiefs 35, Seahawks 17
Week 17: Denver Broncos
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Jan. 1
|Broncos
|1:00 PM
|CBS
- Prediction: Chiefs 28, Broncos 24
Week 18: @ Las Vegas Raiders
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|TBD
|@ Raiders
|TBD
|TBD
- Prediction: Raiders 34, Chiefs 31
Kansas City Chiefs schedule prediction: 11-6
