ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Chiefs head into bye week after dominant win over 49ers

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OTQrx_0dnNNIJ900

Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Week 8 (bye)

Next opponent: Tennessee Titans (Week 9)

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 6 Titans 8:20 PM NBC
  • Titans @ Chiefs point spread : TBD
  • Prediction: Chiefs 31, Titans 24

Kansas City Chiefs’ roster outlook

Also Read:
NFL scores: Kansas City Chiefs embarrass San Francisco 49ers

Kansas City’s shocking trade of Tyreek Hill creates somewhat of an issue at wide receiver for Mahomes and Co. While they did sign Valdes-Scantling and Smith-Schuster, it’s a huge hole for the Chiefs to fill given Hill’s success in the past .

This is still a very strong offense with the Kelce-Mahomes connection. However, the Chiefs will now likely be relying more on their defense than in the past. That’s especially true in an AFC West with the likes of Russell Wilson , Justin Herbert , and Derek Carr .

Kansas City Chiefs season results

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ldC0x_0dnNNIJ900
Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 — Kansas City Chiefs beat Arizona Cardinals, 44-21

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Sep. 11 Chiefs 44, Cardinals 21 4:25 PM CBS

Week 2 — Kansas City Chiefs beat Los Angeles Chargers, 27-24

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Thursday, Sep. 15 Chiefs 27, Chargers 24 8:15 PM Amazon Prime
  • Chargers @ Chiefs point spread: Chiefs -4.0
  • Prediction: Chiefs 31, Chargers 28

Week 3 — Kansas City Chiefs upset by Indianapolis Colts, 20-17

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Sep. 25 Colts 20, Chiefs 17 1:00 PM CBS
  • Chiefs @ Colts point spread: Chiefs -5.0
  • Prediction: Chiefs 28, Colts 24

Week 4 — Kansas City Chiefs crush Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 41-31

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 2 Chiefs 41, Buccaneers 31 8:20 PM NBC
  • Chiefs @ Buccaneers point spread: Chiefs -1
  • Prediction: Chiefs 35, Buccaneers 27

Week 5 — Kansas City Chiefs beat Las Vegas Raiders, 30-29

Date Game Time (ET) TV Inf o
Monday, Oct. 10 Chiefs 30, Raiders 29 8:15 PM ESPN
  • Raiders @ Chiefs point spread: Chiefs -7.0
  • Prediction: Chiefs 30, Raiders 23

Week 6 — Kansas City Chiefs lose late to Buffalo Bills, 24-20

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 16 Bills 24, Chiefs 20 4:25 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Bills 31, Chiefs 27

Week 7 — Kansas City Chiefs pummel 49, 44-23

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Oct. 23 Chiefs 44, 49ers 23 4:25 PM Fox
  • Chiefs @ 49ers point spread : -2.5
  • Prediction: Chiefs 31, 49ers 21

2022 Kansas City Chiefs schedule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oRCpn_0dnNNIJ900
Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10: Jacksonville Jaguars

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 13 Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Chiefs 38, Jaguars 17
Also Read:
NFL standings 2022: Philadelphia Eagles hold top spot in NFC East after Week 6

Week 11: @ Los Angeles Chargers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 20 @ Chargers 4:25 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Chargers 35, Chiefs 21

Week 12: Los Angeles Rams

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Nov. 27 Rams 4:25 PM Fox
  • Prediction: Chiefs 31, Rams 28

Week 13: @ Cincinnati Bengals

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Dec. 4 @ Bengals 4:25 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Bengals 28, Chiefs 23

Week 14: @ Denver Broncos

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Dec. 11 @ Broncos 8:20 PM NBC
  • Prediction: Broncos 31, Chiefs 27

Week 15: @ Houston Texans

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Dec. 18 @ Texans 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Chiefs 41, Texans 13

Week 16: Seattle Seahawks

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Saturday, Dec. 24 Seahawks 1:00 PM Fox
  • Prediction: Chiefs 35, Seahawks 17
Also Read:
NFL MVP odds 2022-23: Josh Allen leading the herd into Week 7

Week 17: Denver Broncos

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Jan. 1 Broncos 1:00 PM CBS

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors

  • Prediction: Chiefs 28, Broncos 24

Week 18: @ Las Vegas Raiders

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
TBD @ Raiders TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Raiders 34, Chiefs 31

Kansas City Chiefs schedule prediction: 11-6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DVeSp_0dnNNIJ900
Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
KCTV 5

Chiefs practice squad player auctions off Super Bowl ring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A player on the Chiefs’ practice squad during their 2019-20 Super Bowl run is auctioning off his Super Bowl ring online. Defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence did not see any actual game action in his eight games with the Chiefs, but was issued a Super Bowl ring---along with other practice squad players and organization staff---after Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Robert Griffin III makes bold comment about Chiefs’ offense

Robert Griffin III made a bold comment on Monday night about the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense. The “Monday Night Countdown” crew members were discussing the Chiefs, who were coming off a 44-23 road win over the San Francisco 49ers. The performance from the Chiefs was impressive and led to praise from the analysts. But RG3 took it to another level, saying that the Chiefs’ offense is actually better without Tyreek Hill.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

82K+
Followers
62K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy