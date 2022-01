Kanye West is opening up about recent drama between him and his soon-to-be ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. In his new interview with Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee, made available by Entertainment Tonight, the “Praise God” artist alleged that he was denied access to his children. West, who now goes by the name “Ye” professionally, explained to Lee, "Earlier this week, Monday, when I went to go pick my kids up from school, the security stopped me at the gate. So at that point, security was in between me and my children and that's what was not going to happen."

