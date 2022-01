Stevenson, Md. (Jan. 15, 2022)- Alvernia University (5-7-1, 3-4-1) secured an overtime win over Stevenson University (6-8, 5-5) on the road in women's ice hockey UCHC faceoff Saturday afternoon. Both teams were held scoreless in the opening 20 minutes of play. Alvernia had the first power-play opportunity of the...