Gallery: Boys Varsity Basketball Falls to SM South 60-46

CHICAGO (CBS) – The best freshmen women’s college basketball player in the country is playing at DePaul and racking up a lot of individual awards, which is costing her a lot of money. Aneesah Morrow is not your average college freshman. “Out the gate when she came, like her first day here, we was all like, ‘she is a beast.’,” said Sonya Morris, DePaul Senior Guard. The Simeon alum has played like a beast. She leads the Blue Demons in scoring, is third in the entire nation in rebounding, and she’s been named Big East Freshman of the Week eight straight times. Matt: Did...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO