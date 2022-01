The Los Angeles Lakers have lost three of their last four games and, at 22-22, currently sit at the play-in line. Head coach Frank Vogel is taking a lot of heat for this season's heretofore failures. According to a report from The Athletic, Vogel "narrowly avoided" getting fired after a 37-point loss to the Nuggets on Saturday and will continue to be "evaluated on a game-to-game basis and remains at risk of being fired soon if the progress doesn't continue."

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO