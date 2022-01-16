ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabres blanked in Detroit

By Kyle Powell
WGR550
WGR550
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2peVaA_0dnKT1bO00

The Buffalo Sabres were no match for the Red Wings on Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena, as Detroit defended their home ice to the tune of a 4-0 shutout win.

Detroit scored their goals in pairs - two each in both the first and third periods of play.

In the opening frame, it was forwards Tyler Bertuzzi and Robby Fabbri doing the damage with their 18th and 10th goals, respectively. Both were netted on Red Wings power plays.

In the third, it was upstart rookie forward Lucas Raymond's 11th goal of the season that extended Detroit's lead over Buffalo to 3-0. The score happened just 13 seconds into the period.

Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen capped the scoring later in the frame with his fourth goal of the season.

Sabres netminder Aaron Dell made 35 saves in the losing effort.

----------

GAME RECAP:

Scoring Summary:

First Period:
BUF: NONE
DET: 8:57 - Tyler Bertuzzi (18) PPG (Dylan Larkin, Filip Zadina); 19:09 - Robby Fabbri (10) PPG (Tyler Bertuzzi, Lucas Raymond)

Second Period:
BUF: NONE
DET: NONE

Third Period:
BUF: NONE
DET: 0:13 - Lucas Raymond (11) (Dylan Larkin, Vladislav Namestnikov); 12:24 - Michael Rasmussen (4) (Tyler Bertuzzi, Filip Hronek)

----------

Penalty Summary:

First Period:
BUF: 7:35 - Colin Miller (Hooking - 2 min.); 15:25 - Cody Eakin (High sticking - 4 min.)
DET: NONE

Second Period:
BUF: 17:26 - Jacob Bryson (Hooking - 2 min.)
DET: 0:38 - Dylan Larkin (Tripping - 2 min.); 4:26 - TEAM (Too many men on the ice - 2 min.); 10:01 - Michael Rasmussen (Tripping - 2 min.)

Third Period:
BUF: 13:36 - Rasmus Dahlin (Tripping - 2 min.)
DET: 10:17 - Michael Rasmussen (Tripping - 2 min.); 17:22 - Michael Rasmussen (Roughing - 2 min.)

----------

﻿STATS OF THE GAME:

----------

Photo credit Losi and Gangi

Losi and Gangi Three Stars of the Game:

1.) Tyler Bertuzzi - DET
2.) Alex Nedeljkovic - DET
3.) Dylan Larkin - DET

----------

What's Next:

The script flips for the Sabres, as they'll host the Red Wings in Buffalo on Monday afternoon for a Martin Luther King Day matinee. Puck drop at KeyBank Center is set for 1 p.m. EST with pregame coverage starting at 12 p.m. EST with Brian Koziol on our sister station, The Bet 1520.

Comments / 0

NHL
