Wheeling, W. Va. - After a few schedule changes over the past week, the Wheeling University Track and Field team is set to compete on Friday at the Youngstown State Indoor Invitational at 12:30 pm. The team was originally supposed to be headed to the SPIRE Midwest Invitational, but after that event got canceled, Wheeling decided to make its second of three trips to Youngstown, Ohio during the indoor season.

WHEELING, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO