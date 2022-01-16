Watch — The FHN Panthers Postgame: Florida goes for 10

The Florida Panthers, despite spending most of the season atop the NHL standings, have one big problem. Really, it’s more like three small problems, Andrew Brunette said. The Panthers, who entered Thursday with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference, are the best team in the league when they play in South Florida and have a losing record on the road, and this is particularly problematic because the Panthers has have only played 15 games away from Sunrise this year — the fewest road games in the NHL.
