Watch — The FHN Panthers Postgame: Florida goes for 10

By George Richards
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUNRISE — The Florida Panthers really did go for ten on Saturday night as they were runnin’ and gunnin’ in an attempt to tie the franchise record for goals in a single game. The...

Flame Out: Calgary Flames 5, Florida Panthers 1

The last time the Flames played Florida, Calgary coach Darryl Sutter said his team was not ready for a team like the Panthers. They were on Tuesday night. Calgary scored a pair of goals in the first period and took a two-goal lead into the third period en route to a 5-1 win over the Panthers at the Saddledome.
NHL Power Rankings: Florida Panthers Continue To Roll

Welcome back to another edition of NHL Power Rankings here at Full Press Hockey. The Florida Panthers continue to be the class of the NHL. Florida is clicking on all cylinders and wouldn’t you know it, the Panthers remain number one in this week’s edition of the Power Rankings. However, the gap between the Panthers and the other top teams in the league is closing. Most of the divisions are still so wide open as it is no guarantee the teams at the top will be there come the end of the season. There really was not much change in the NHL Power Rankings this week especially in the Top 10.
Florida Panthers Pregame: Sam Bennett excited for Calgary homecoming

Sam Bennett lived in Calgary a long time yet it took his return with the Florida Panthers for him to try his hand at dogsledding for the first time. On Tuesday night, Bennett plays his first game at the Saddledome as a member of a visiting team. Monday afternoon, however,...
Gus Forsling latest on Florida Panthers Covid list

The Florida Panthers will be without a key defenseman during their five-game western Canada road trip after Gus Forsling was added to the Covid-19 list on Wednesday. He was ruled out for Florida’s matchup with the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. Forsling is tied for 21st in assists among NHL...
High-scoring Florida Panthers ‘can’t forget’ about Sergei Bobrovsky | FHN+

While a lot of the Florida Panthers’ success comes from high goal-scoring numbers, including a stretch that saw them score 50 goals in an eight-game stretch, Sergei Bobrovsky has been a crucial part of it as well. Since the Panthers returned to play on Dec. 29, Bobrovsky boasts a...
It's Mikko or bust as Edmonton Oilers brace for Florida Panthers

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. With the second-place team in the NHL coming to town on Thursday, a lethal offensive powerhouse that scored 16 goals in two games last week, the fragile and frustrated Edmonton Oilers are counting on Mikko Koskinenen to help save the day.
NHL Trade Rumors: Marek & Friedman Confirm Florida Panthers Interest in Chychrun

On the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman confirm that the Florida Panthers are interested in Arizona Coyotes star defenseman Jakob Chychrun. Last week, Florida Hockey Now reported the team would take a look at the Boca Raton native, who has seven points off two goals in 26 games with the bottom-dwelling Coyotes this season.
The three things the Florida Panthers need to do better to start winning on the road

The Florida Panthers, despite spending most of the season atop the NHL standings, have one big problem. Really, it’s more like three small problems, Andrew Brunette said. The Panthers, who entered Thursday with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference, are the best team in the league when they play in South Florida and have a losing record on the road, and this is particularly problematic because the Panthers has have only played 15 games away from Sunrise this year — the fewest road games in the NHL.
Florida Panthers Pregame: Barkov OK with not going to NHL All-Star Game

Florida Panthers center Sasha Barkov said Thursday that he was OK with not being elected into the final spot on the upcoming NHL All-Star Game. Barkov’s coach says the snub — he lost out in an online vote to Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos — shows that the old ‘underrated’ tag may still apply.
New hunting times: Florida Panthers announce rescheduled games

The National Hockey League today announced an update to the 2021-22 regular-season schedule, one that will enable all 32 member teams to complete their respective 82-game slates by the regular season’s original end date of Friday, April 29. The Florida Panthers rescheduled home and away games include:. At the...
‘Big Game’ Bobrovsky gets second Florida Panthers shutout

In his previous two starts, Sergei Bobrovsky had the opportunity to pick up his first shutout since his first season with the Florida Panthers only to see them disappear early in the third period. Bobrovsky was not giving anything up Thursday night in Edmonton. Any. Thing. Bobrovsky was flat out...
The Florida Panthers’ Goal Song Is Weak — Here's What Should Replace It

Let's get straight to the point and not puck around: The Florida Panthers' current goal song gets an F — and it needs to go ASAP. In the heart of the Cats' most magical season to date, fans have heard the peppy emo-ness that is "Sweetness" by Jimmy Eat World dozens upon dozens upon dozens of times at FLA Live Arena. As hot as the Panthers are running, its hook might be blared up to nine times during a given home game.
