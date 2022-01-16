ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LIVE Score Updates (7-31)

By Carlos Bernal
vavel.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston Scott's 34-yard run to put up Philadelphia's first points:. Mike Evans' annotation manages to unmark himself and remain alone near the end zone:. Rob Gronkowski pulls off the deception against the Eagles defense and is left alone to receive Brady's pass:. 1:54 PM2 hours ago. 2nd one for...

www.vavel.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
The Spun

ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Buccaneers vs. Rams

In just a few days, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round. With a trip to the NFC title game on the line, the Buccaneers enter as a slight favorite. According to most sports books, the Buccaneers are a three-point favorite over the Rams.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football#Fox#Td#Bucs#The Philadelphia Eagles#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Buccaneers OL Tristan Wirfs, Ryan Jensen 'progressing nicely' ahead of Rams game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady could have some valuable protectors back in front of him just in time for Sunday's home playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams. Buccaneers right tackle Tristan Wirfs and center Ryan Jensen both suffered ankle injuries during last Sunday's win over the Philadelphia Eagles and were noticeably missing from the practice field earlier in the week. Per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk, though, head coach Bruce Arians told reporters both men were limited participants for Friday's session.
NFL
lineups.com

Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds, Picks, and Predictions (1/23/22)

Los Angeles Rams Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Betting Odds. The Rams are coming off arguably their most complete performance of the season in the first game at SoFi Stadium, dismantling their division rival Cardinals as they dominated in all three phases of the game. The Buccaneers, meanwhile, took care of business at home against the Eagles in a dominant showcase of their own. These teams delivered a memorable matchup earlier in LA, where the Rams got the better of Tom Brady’s Bucs, but this time they will be playing in Tampa, where the Bucs have been awesome all season. Depending on who you ask, the winner of this game could or should go on to win the Super Bowl, and I believe this could end up being the best game of the season. Of course, with plenty of intrigue comes plenty of betting interest, and in this preview, I’ll take a look at the best betting angles available for this divisional-round matchup.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Leonard Fournette News

On Friday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received some promising news about running back Leonard Fournette. It seemed like “Playoff Lenny” would be back on the field for last weekend’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, a hamstring injury that limited him over the last few weeks of the regular season kept him out of that game as well.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy