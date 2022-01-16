Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LIVE Score Updates (7-31)

Los Angeles Rams Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Betting Odds. The Rams are coming off arguably their most complete performance of the season in the first game at SoFi Stadium, dismantling their division rival Cardinals as they dominated in all three phases of the game. The Buccaneers, meanwhile, took care of business at home against the Eagles in a dominant showcase of their own. These teams delivered a memorable matchup earlier in LA, where the Rams got the better of Tom Brady’s Bucs, but this time they will be playing in Tampa, where the Bucs have been awesome all season. Depending on who you ask, the winner of this game could or should go on to win the Super Bowl, and I believe this could end up being the best game of the season. Of course, with plenty of intrigue comes plenty of betting interest, and in this preview, I’ll take a look at the best betting angles available for this divisional-round matchup.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO