ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

macOS, Windows, Linux all targeted by new cross-platform exploit

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new "SysJoker" backdoor can reportedly attack multiple operating systems, including macOS, Windows, and Linux. On January 11, researchers from Intezer revealed they had found SysJoker, a backdoor that was originally discovered to be attacking Linux. Shortly after, variants of the same backdoor were uncovered that went after Windows and...

forums.appleinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Best laptops 2022: High-performance devices for working from home or gaming on the go

The best laptop is the one that does what you need it to, and as we enter 2022 you have the widest ever selection of brands, styles, prices and form factors to choose from.Maybe you’re working from home and – having considered and rejected the idea of dragging your desk onto the balcony – decided you want a fast and long-lasting laptop for tackling emails and taking Zoom calls in the sun. Perhaps your faithful old laptop has gone to the big blue screen in the sky and you’re finally ready to move on. Or you might be a student...
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Report: Mandatory Olympic app has serious security flaws

A smartphone app that athletes and others attending next month’s Winter Games in Beijing must install has glaring security problems that could expose sensitive data to interception, according to a report published Tuesday.Citizen Lab an internet watchdog group, said in its report the MY2022 app has seriously flawed encryption that would make users’ sensitive data — and any other data communicated through it — vulnerable to being hacked. Other important user data on the app wasn’t encrypted at all, the report found. That means the data could be read by Chinese internet service providers or telecommunications companies...
CELL PHONES
windowscentral.com

New backdoor malware goes after Linux, Windows, and Mac

Intezer researchers discovered a multi-platform backdoor malware back in December 2021. They've now shared their findings via a report that analyzes the malware, dubbed SysJoker, and how it interacts with three different operating systems: Mac, Windows, and Linux. They found VirusTotal cannot detect the threat SysJoker poses to Mac and...
COMPUTERS
windowscentral.com

How to install Linux Mint on WSL for Windows 10 and 11

The Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) is an incredibly powerful tool for both Windows 10 and Windows 11 with a raft of easily installable distros at hand in the Microsoft Store. But you're not limited to only those available through the Store. It's perfectly possible to install other distributions using the built-in WSL tools so long as you have the right files on hand.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macos#Linux#Cross Platform#New Cross#Windows#Sysjoker#Google Drive
windowscentral.com

Making the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) even better with Windows Hello

For developers, in particular, one of the biggest advantages of the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) is that it runs on Windows. Cross-platform development has never been easier than running an actual Linux machine inside Windows 10 or Windows 11 with all the tools it opens up. For those people,...
SOFTWARE
TechRepublic

How to use keyboard shortcuts to make a split screen on macOS, iPadOS, Windows and Chrome OS

Press these keys to display two apps side-by-side on Chrome OS, Windows, iPad OS or macOS. Simplify your life by knowing these shortcuts on your computer or iPad. Lots of tech tasks benefit from side-by-side apps or browser windows. Selecting a system? Take notes in one app with technical specs displayed in another. Writing a sequence of steps? Draft an email in one window while you work through the process. Documenting settings? Refer to the configuration as you type details into a file.
COMPUTERS
bleepingcomputer.com

Linux version of AvosLocker ransomware targets VMware ESXi servers

AvosLocker is the latest ransomware gang that has added support for encrypting Linux systems to its recent malware variants, specifically targeting VMware ESXi virtual machines. While we couldn't find what targets were attacked using this AvosLocker ransomware Linux variant, BleepingComputer knows of at least one victim that got hit with...
COMPUTERS
winbuzzer.com

Microsoft Brings Files On-Demand to All OneDrive Users on MacOS

Microsoft has announced it is expanding the availability of OneDrive Files On-Demand for macOS users. Specifically, the company says the feature is now available for all users running macOS 12.1 or newer. It is worth noting this is the new OneDrive Files On-Demand feature that was initially brought to the...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Google
techviral.net

How to Turn the Windows 11 Taskbar into a macOS-like Dock

In Windows 11, Microsoft made several changes to the Taskbar, bringing the Start menu and other icons to the center. Although the new Taskbar looks good, many users want to customize it further. Since Windows 11 doesn’t provide many options for taskbar optimizations, users often use third-party apps. Recently, we...
SOFTWARE
windowslatest.com

Windows 11 Defender to get a massive overhaul with Android, iOS, macOS support

Although people still use third-party antivirus software, it’s hard to complain about the built-in Defender antivirus. Windows Defender is a perfect antivirus suite for your personal desktop and it generally doesn’t disrupt the user experience. It works well and it’s also one of the top-rated security programs, and Microsoft is now bringing it to other platforms.
SOFTWARE
infosecwriteups.com

About Windows Application Exploitation Series:

In this series, we will look at several unique ways to exploit a windows application. Full Story on: https://rehacks.live/t/windows-application-exploitation-series-part-1-leaky-handles/. Part 1: Leaky Handles. Github repo link. What are handles?. As per MSDN, Objects are data structures that represent a system resource, this can be a file, process, thread, etc. However,...
SOFTWARE
wccftech.com

“SysJoker” backdoor revealed after going undetected on Windows, Linux, and macOS for several months

A cross-platform malware attack was unearthed by researchers recently. The backdoor assault appeared on Windows, macOS, and Linux operating systems. This new malware was undetected on nearly every antivirus scan and malware scanning engine. A new backdoor malware attack, SysJoker, was discovered, affecting all major operating systems. Researchers from Intezer,...
COMPUTERS
latesthackingnews.com

Hackers Exploit Cloud Video Platform To Target Real Estate Websites

Researchers have discovered a severe supply-chain attack that plants web skimmers on real-estate websites via a cloud video hosting platform. Video Platform Supply-Chain Attack Targets Real Estate. According to the post from Palo Alto Networks Unit 42, hackers are targeting real estate websites via a video platform. Specifically, the researchers...
REAL ESTATE
tweaklibrary.com

All New Notepad in Windows 11

As Microsoft introduced the all-new redesigned Notepad with the features users always wanted, another feather in its cap was added. The new Notepad seems to be a unified effort by the company to match the new look and feel of Windows 11. For years, Notepad has been the best utility...
SOFTWARE
bleepingcomputer.com

Microsoft adds macOS-like hardware indicators to Windows 11

Microsoft is now rolling out redesigned hardware indicator flyouts (uncannily similar to macOS and iOS ones) that align with Windows 11's design to all Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. The new design was something customers had been asking for a long time. However, some of them already feel that...
SOFTWARE
windowsreport.com

Windows 11 just got cooler with the new macOS-like feature

Windows 11 users are set to experience a small part of macOS with the latest feature. Note that this feature is already on the Dev channel and will soon roll out to the public. This has been a long-requested element by users but some are still skeptical of its performance...
COMPUTERS
threatpost.com

Widespread, Easily Exploitable Windows RDP Bug Opens Users to Data Theft

Most Windows versions are at risk of remote, unprivileged attackers abusing RDP from the inside to hijack smart cards and get unauthorized file system access. Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) pipes have a security bug that could allow any standard, unprivileged Joe-Schmoe user to access other connected users’ machines. If exploited, it could lead to data-privacy issues, lateral movement and privilege escalation, researchers warned.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

CrowdStrike Expands Zero Trust Support to macOS and Linux for Cross-Platform Protection; Grows Partner Integrations to Accelerate Customers’ Zero Trust Journey

CrowdStrike Falcon ZTA helps organizations maintain a holistic cybersecurity approach to protect data and users from supply chain attacks, ransomware and wormable exploits. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. , a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, announced the availability of CrowdStrike Falcon Zero Trust Assessment (ZTA) support for macOS and Linux platforms, extending comprehensive protection with an identity and data-centric approach across all platforms. Additionally, CrowdStrike announced new Zero Trust partner integrations with Airgap, Appgate, CyberArk, TruU and Twingate, all of whom will leverage CrowdStrike Falcon ZTA to help joint customers reduce their attack surface and simplify, empower and accelerate their Zero Trust journey. These partner integrations expand the CrowdStrike Zero Trust partner ecosystem which includes Akamai, Cloudflare, Google Cloud, Netskope, Okta and Zscaler.
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

Phishers are targeting Office 365 users by exploiting Adobe Cloud

Phishers are creating Adobe Creative Cloud accounts and using them to send phishing emails capable of thwarting traditional checks and some advanced threat protection solutions, Avanan security researcher Jeremy Fuchs warns. This new wave of attacks started in December 2021, and they are exploiting the fact that Adobe’s apps are...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy