INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The UConn men's basketball team is looking for an instant replay. The No. 25/25 Huskies, fresh off a 76-59 triumph over Butler on Tuesday night at the XL Center in Hartford, would like the same sort of outcome again on Thursday when the two team meet again, this time at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis (9 p.m., FS1).

