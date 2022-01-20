ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota Weather: More Dangerous Wind Chill Early Thursday, Light Snow Friday

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

Stay Informed : WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The National Weather Service has issued another widespread wind chill advisory for Minnesota.

WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says the advisory will be in effect through noon Thursday, and will be reissued in the overnight hours and go through noon Friday. It could feel like minus 30 to minus 40 degrees at times. Frostbite can attack exposed skin in less than 20 minutes in these conditions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xgHF3_0dnFrqAR00

(credit: CBS)

The Twin Cities will have a high of 2 degrees Thursday, with pretty much the entire state in the same frozen boat. It will be even colder in western and northwestern Minnesota.

O’Connor says a quick-moving system will drop light snow across the state beginning Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning. It will reach the metro by about dinnertime. Snow totals will only range between a dusting in southern Minnesota, and over 2 inches in the Arrowhead.

Temperatures will warm into the teens Friday through Monday, with more snow chances Sunday and Monday. We’ll dive back into single-digit highs next Tuesday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: After Snowy Weekend, Brutal Cold Arrives Monday Night

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While flurries have mostly moved out of the state Monday morning, blowing snow and low visibility could still make the commute to work messy. Road conditions on the highways have improved over the past hour.@MarielleMohs reporting she’s seeing lots of plows on the roads.Side roads, ramps and bridges are still slippery and partially covered in snow.Take some extra time in this morning’s commute. pic.twitter.com/x6fBBKg0vY — Heather Brown (@heatherbrown21) January 24, 2022 The third round of snow in three days rolled across Minnesota Sunday and into Monday....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

More Than 400 Crashes & Spinouts On Minnesota Roads Amid Saturday’s Snow

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There were more than 400 crashes and spinouts Saturday on Minnesota roads as an Alberta clipper snow system swept over the state. The Minnesota State Patrol says that from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. there were 204 crashes and 236 spinouts statewide. In those crashes, 19 people were hurt, one of them seriously. There were no reported fatalities. The crashes came as a light snow system blew over the state. A winter weather advisory was in effect Saturday night for parts of southwestern and south-central Minnesota until midnight. The system left roughly an inch or two of snow across many parts of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities. Some areas saw as much as 5 inches stack up, according to WCCO Weather Watchers. More snow is in the forecast for Sunday night.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Wind Chill Advisory For Northern Minnesota Until Noon Sunday

UPDATE (11 p.m.): The snow has all moved out of Minnesota. What remains in the cold. A wind chill advisory remains in effect for northern Minnesota until noon Sunday. Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says that overnight it could feel as cold as 35 degrees below zero in the Northland. In such cold, frostbite can set in on exposed skin in just minutes. The bitter cold will affect all of Minnesota on Sunday morning. In the Twin Cities, it will feel like 20 degrees below zero around sunrise. At no point Sunday will it feel like the mercury is above zero....
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Odds Favoring Colder, Snowier Winter This Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Temperatures in Minnesota have been below average recently, and odds are favoring a colder and snowier winter given that it’s the second weak La Niña year in a row. The seasonal temperature outlook from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration showed “equal chances” for above-, near-, and below-normal temperatures through February. But when back-to-back La Niña winters occur, the second winter is more often than not colder and wetter than normal. February Temperature Outlook (Credit: CBS) There isn’t a strong sign of prolonged deep freeze or an extended warmup. Instead, what is more likely to occur for the rest of winter...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Rounds Of Light Snow Expected Over The Weekend

WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More UPDATE (6 p.m.): A snow system blew over the Twin Cities metro on Friday evening, and more rounds of snow are expected over the weekend. Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says Friday’s snow was a light Alberta clipper system, as the others this weekend will be. Friday’s fast-moving system was expected to leave little more than a dusting of snow across central and southern Minnesota. “This is like the appetizer, a couple more rounds will be coming our way,” Shaffer said. The next clipper system is expected to swoop over southern Minnesota on Saturday evening, bringing an inch...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

How Does Minnesota Cold Stack Up Against Other States?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This weekend, fans from all over the country will visit Minnesota for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships. For some, it will be the coldest temperatures they have ever felt. So where does Minnesota stand in terms of the coldest places in the U.S.? Well, no surprise, Alaska beats everyone — by a lot. The state’s average annual temp is 26 degrees, while Minnesota’s is 40.1. “Alaska’s in their own category for cold,” said Pete Boulay, assistant state climatologist with the Minnesota State Climatology Office. “They know cold.” But after that, Boulay says it’s all pretty close. MinnPost ran the NOAA...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

‘This Place Is Pretty Breathtaking’: Snow Activities At Whitewater State Park

MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — At Whitewater State Park in Winona County, it doesn’t matter if it’s above or below 30 degrees — people show up for one particular snow activity. Even with the ground covered in a blanket of January snow, Whitewater finds a way to stand out. There are bluffs that seem to push up, beaver dams that push across and a creek that pushes its way through it all. Every part of it can be seen if you have just the right footwear. “I’ve been snowshoeing out here since high school,” Kelly Allen-Sobeck of Rochester said. Kelly and her crew are part of...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Frozen Potatoes Close I-94 Eastbound In Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — A stretch of Interstate 94 eastbound in Albertville is closed Thursday morning because of frozen potatoes, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. MnDOT said a crash dumped a load of potatoes on the highway near Wright County Road 19. The potatoes were freezing to the road, so MnDOT needs to bring in equipment to clear them. (credit: MnDOT) The highway is closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles, and MnDOT said there was no estimated time for reopening. MnDOT said no one was injured in the crash. They’re still cleaning up the potatoes frozen to I-94 in Albertville after a crash and a truck lost its load, but MNDOT tells us everything’s gonna be Ore-Ida soon. pic.twitter.com/nOC6NYheo4 — Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) January 20, 2022
ALBERTVILLE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Chill#Light Snow#Wcco#The Twin Cities#Arrowhead
CBS Minnesota

Camera In Northern MN Catches Full Wolf Pack In Single Frame

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Video shared by the Voyageurs Wolf Project shows a relatively rare sighting — a full, roving wolf pack all caught within the same frame. Voyageurs Wolf Project shared the video on Twitter Tuesday, reporting, “We checked cameras yesterday and got this gem of the Cranberry Bay Pack traveling together this fall at freeze-up in a remote wild part of Voyageurs National Park. Rarely do we get the entire pack in a one frame!” We checked cameras yesterday and got this gem of the Cranberry Bay Pack traveling together this fall at freeze-up in a remote wild part of Voyageurs...
ANIMALS
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
50K+
Followers
19K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy