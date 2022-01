The NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend, replete with the first-ever Monday Night Football playoff game, was a bust. The 2022 playoff debut was a smorgasbord of sloppy play and blowout wins. The Cincinnati Bengals won their first playoff game in three decades because the Las Vegas Raiders spent much of the first half finding new and creative ways to shoot themselves in the foot. The Dallas Cowboys lost for several reasons, chief among them a quarterback draw play called with 14 seconds left and zero timeouts in a six-point game. Two-thirds of the games in the opening round of the playoffs were decided by 16 points or more.

NFL ・ 33 MINUTES AGO