ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Shane McAnally Reveals He’s One Year Sober in Vulnerable Video

By Jess
99.9 KEKB
99.9 KEKB
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shane McAnally is opening up about his sobriety. The awarded country songwriter says he's one year sober in a vulnerable video he shared to Instagram this week. "So I've never done a video like this where I just looked at the camera and started talking," McAnally begins. Tuesday, Jan. 11 —...

kekbfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Shane McAnally + Michael Baum — Country’s Greatest Love Stories

In January of 2017, hit-making country songwriter and producer Shane McAnally and his husband, Michael Baum, legally tied the knot, posting a snapshot to Instagram of themselves and their two children celebrating the milestone. However, by that point, they'd already been married for five years, and their love story dates back even further.
MUSIC
99.9 KEKB

Kenny Chesney Sells Majority Rights to His Musical Catalog

Kenny Chesney has joined the ranks of artists who have sold off the rights to their successful music catalogs. The country superstar sold 80 percent of the royalty rights to his catalog to Hipgnosis Song Management, Variety reports. According to Variety, Chesney's deal with Hipgnosis includes his catalog beginning with...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Chesney
Person
Shane Mcanally
Person
Sam Hunt
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
Gabby Barrett
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Walker Hayes
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
99.9 KEKB

Kane Brown’s Next Album Will Be an All-Country Project, After All

"Famous Friends" was a chart-topping hit duet for Kane Brown and Chris Young in 2021, even ending the year as Billboard's most-played song on country radio. But it's possible that the song might never have even come out at all if Brown hadn't been a little quick on the draw with sharing a clip of the song on social media.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Songland
NBC News

Adam Rippon reveals he and his fiancé got married on New Year's Eve

Former Olympic figure skater and medalist Adam Rippon announced Wednesday on Instagram that he and his fiancé, Jussi-Pekka Kajaala, wed on Dec. 31. “SURPRISE WE ARE MARRIED,” Rippon, 32, wrote in the caption (click through to see both photos). “One afternoon JP and I looked at each other and said the very classic *romantic* phrase of ‘let’s just go do it now’. So we did. It was just the three of us and it was perfect 12/31/21”
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Meat Loaf Dead at 74 from COVID

Meat Loaf -- the singer with some monstrous hits -- has died at the age of 74. The singer's manager, Michael Greene, confirmed Meat Loaf died Thursday night. Sources with knowledge tell TMZ ... he was supposed to attend a business dinner earlier this week for a show he's working on -- "I'd Do Anything for Love" -- but the dinner was canceled because he became seriously ill with COVID. Sources tell us that condition quickly became critical.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HollywoodLife

Matt James Teases Moving In With ‘Best Friend’ Rachael Kirkconnell: ‘We Live In The Moment’

Matt James is clearly smitten with Rachael Kirkconnell! The ‘Bachelor’ star gushed over his girlfriend while on the HollywoodLife Podcast!. We love, love! Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have endured their share of ups and the downs, but the Bachelor Nation couple has risen above it all to make their relationship work. Just around what will be the couple’s one year anniversary, Matt James took the time to gush over Rachael while visiting the HollywoodLife Podcast. “We just like to live in the moment. We don’t let other people’s expectations of our relationship determine how we act and what we do and what we post and it’s been healthy for us,” he explained. “We spend so much time together. That’s really the key to getting to know somebody… listening. And when you’re with somebody, as often as we are, you get to learn so much about them, that it only strengthens the relationship.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Rachel Lindsay on Getting Death Threats Following Interview with Former Bachelor Host Chris Harrison

Rachel Lindsay has had to endure a lot following her headline-making Extra interview with former Bachelor host Chris Harrison. As part of her duties as an Extra correspondent, Lindsay — who starred on The Bachelorette in 2017 — interviewed Harrison, 50, last February about Matt James' Bachelor season. Harrison sparked backlash for making controversial comments in defense of then-contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's past racist actions before she was on the show. (Harrison apologized soon after.)
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Are Going Strong: Inside Their Relationship

Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have been dating since 2014 after confirming their status during the series’ season 2 reunion. Although the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns seemed to have caused a rift in some couples, Tom and Ariana experienced quite the opposite. The pair bonded by finding new activities together, as Tom explained to Us Weekly in August 2020.
CELEBRITIES
99.9 KEKB

99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction, CO
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy