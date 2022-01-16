Stars stepping up trade talks for defenceman John Klingberg

Full disclosure: I’m biased. There’s the passive bias of seeing the world exclusively through a male lens, and then there’s the active bias of dead philosophers I’ve entrusted to frame my worldview. As such, I can speak knowledgeably on what it’s like to be a man who happens to have strong opinions about theologians (Ambrose of Milan) and economists (Francois Quesnay) being woefully underrepresented as influential philosophers. Granted, I never said biases could be either interesting or useful, but they’re nonetheless signals that I have a deep knowledge of something. Whether or not these biases are good or bad depends on my willingness to see past their limits. And so I disclose another bias: I love offense more than defense in hockey, which is why I want John Klingberg to be a part of Dallas’ future.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO