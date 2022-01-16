ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stars stepping up trade talks for defenceman John Klingberg

Cover picture for the articleThe John Klingberg trade rumours just aren't going away, especially after the defenceman voiced his frustrations about the situation. Now it appears that the Dallas Stars are ramping up their attempts to offload the blue-liner ahead of the...

Opinion: John Klingberg is Worth Every Penny. Just Not in Dallas’ System

Full disclosure: I’m biased. There’s the passive bias of seeing the world exclusively through a male lens, and then there’s the active bias of dead philosophers I’ve entrusted to frame my worldview. As such, I can speak knowledgeably on what it’s like to be a man who happens to have strong opinions about theologians (Ambrose of Milan) and economists (Francois Quesnay) being woefully underrepresented as influential philosophers. Granted, I never said biases could be either interesting or useful, but they’re nonetheless signals that I have a deep knowledge of something. Whether or not these biases are good or bad depends on my willingness to see past their limits. And so I disclose another bias: I love offense more than defense in hockey, which is why I want John Klingberg to be a part of Dallas’ future.
Brad Marchand Snatches Fan’s Phone, Records Hilarious Message Before Bruins-Capitals Game

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is a man of the people — and one funny guy. The Bruins forward had some fun with a Boston fan ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Capitals, in a way that only Brad Marchand could. As he made his way off the ice following pregame warmups, Marchand started giving out his usual high-fives and fist bumps to the fans there to greet him. One young fan was recording it on his phone, which is when Marchand decided to have his fun. He snagged the phone as he walked through the tunnel and recorded a rather...
Bruins Upset With ‘Cheap Hit’ That Knocked Brad Marchand Out Of Win Over Capitals

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins earned a spirited 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, but it may have come at a cost. Brad Marchand had to leave the game in the second period after taking a hit from behind by Washington’s Garnet Hathaway, which head coach Bruce Cassidy called a “cheap hit.” Marchand suffered an upper-body injury on the play, which occurred a little more than halfway through the second period. The Bruins winger went into the corner to play the puck, and Hathaway lined him up and delivered a crushing blow right between the numbers, sending Marchand...
Hour 1 - The Canucks passed the test

The best of Halford and Brough for Thursday, January 20th includes a hit with our NHL Insider from Daily Faceoff Frank Seravalli, who dove into the ongoing trade interest in Canucks forward J.T. Miller. Also, former Canucks Assistant Head Coach Nolan Baumgartner, who is heading off to Beijing with the Canadian Men's Hockey Team. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Media Inc. or any affiliate.
Post-Game: Elias Pettersson scores again as Canucks end road trip on a high

Hour 2 - Former Canucks AGM Chris Gear on his time in Vancouver. Dan and Sat are joined by former Canucks AGM Chris Gear to talk about his time in the organization, the current roster, and more. The guys also discuss the potential return for JT Miller in a trade, and later they are joined by Sportsnet's John Garrett!The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Media Inc. or any affiliate.
Senators hope fans can return to arena for hectic February

The Ottawa Senators once had a nearly blank month of February, with the NHL scheduled to take part in the Beijing Olympics. February is blank no more. With the revised NHL schedule released Wednesday, Ottawa will play 12 times in February, with nine of those games at home. The Sens...
Wednesday Wagers: Will the multi-point madness continue?

There’s a decent chance you’re on a heater this week if you’ve been betting the player prop market – especially if you hit on a longshot multi-point wager. We’ve seen several impressive individual efforts so far this week with San Jose all-star Timo Meier’s five-goal showing happening on the same night Blues teammates Ivan Barbashev and Brayden Schenn both posted four points, while Johnny Gaudreau recorded his first four-assist game since 2017 in Calgary’s win over Florida.
