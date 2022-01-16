Suggs scores 17, including game-winner, as ECU tops Memphis
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Vance Jackson and Brandon Suggs scored 17 points each and East Carolina defeated Memphis 72-71 on Saturday. Memphis led...www.wralsportsfan.com
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Vance Jackson and Brandon Suggs scored 17 points each and East Carolina defeated Memphis 72-71 on Saturday. Memphis led...www.wralsportsfan.com
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0