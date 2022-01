Anyone who has ever browsed a website has experienced being followed around by what they read and browsed on other websites and on social media. For those who are concerned about their privacy and security, blocking these cookies are essential. Mozilla introduced one of their strongest tools last year called Total Cookie Protection and they’re now bringing it to the Firefox Focus app for Android devices to help users fight cross-site tracking. They’ve also added SmartBlock to fix website issues that may come up because of the cookie blocking.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 DAYS AGO