The Loyola men’s volleyball team (2-2) beat the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) Highlanders 3-1 in a thrilling match on Jan. 15. Loyola entered the match coming off its first home game and a win the night before, leaving the team with hours to recover and prepare. Though it was a quick turnaround for the Ramblers, they pushed through to pick up their second win of the season.

