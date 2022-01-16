ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A closer look at the case of Aafia Siddiqui, jailed in Texas

By Eric Tucker 
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The man who authorities say held hostages inside a Texas synagogue on Saturday demanded the release of a Pakistani woman who is imprisoned nearby on charges of trying to kill American service members in Afghanistan. The hostage incident ended Saturday night with the hostages safe and...

CBS New York

NYPD: Rabbi Held Hostage In Texas Synagogue Reached Out To NYC Rabbi

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the four people who were being held hostage at a synagogue Saturday “are out alive and safe.” A rabbi and at least three other hostages were initially believed to be inside the synagogue in Coneyville, Texas, a suburb in Dallas-Fort Worth. An armed man interrupted a service Saturday morning, demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui. Siddiqui is a Pakistani woman serving an 86-year sentenced in Texas federal prison for trying to kill U.S. military officers in Afghanistan. As the hostage situation unfolded, law enforcement in New York City learned that a local rabbi received a phone call from the rabbi who was being held hostage, the NYPD confirmed to CBS2. Police say during the conversation, the two rabbis discussed Siddiqui’s imprisonment. She was convicted in a New York federal court in 2010 with ties to al-Qaida. Although no threats have been received, the NYPD has deployed the critical response command team to several Jewish houses of worship in the city.
dallassun.com

Who is Aafia Siddiqui? Pak national, "Lady al-Qaida" serving 86-year sentence in Texas

New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): The hostage incident at Texas synagogue has brought in the question - who is Aafia Siddiqui?A live stream of the Shabbat morning service at the synagogue on Facebook captured audio of a man talking loudly when the incident started. According to the law enforcement officials, the hostage-taker demanded the release of the Pakistani scientist Aafia Siddiqui.
Fox News

Mainstream US Muslim groups have called for Aafia Siddiqui's release

A suspect who held four people hostage inside a Texas synagogue for several hours Saturday was reportedly demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Texas inmate known in counterterrorism circles as "Lady Al-Qaeda," whose allies include mainstream U.S. Muslim groups like the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR). The hours-long hostage...
The Independent

Hostage-taker killed in US synagogue stand-off was British

A hostage-taker who was shot dead after a stand-off at a synagogue in Texas was British The incident happened at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville on Saturday.The man could be heard ranting, in what appeared to be a British accent, on a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill US army officers in Afghanistan.Police were first called to the synagogue at about 11am.One hostage who had been held was released during the hours-long stand-off and three others got out at about 9pm local time when an FBI Swat team entered...
The Week

Hostage-taker at Texas synagogue reportedly demanded release of al Qaeda-linked prisoner

At least four people, including a rabbi, were being held hostage Saturday evening at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, CNN reported. The hostage-taker demanded the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist linked to al Qaeda who was convicted of attempting to kill U.S. service-members in Afghanistan and is serving an 86-year sentence in a Texas prison. An FBI SWAT team was on the scene.
