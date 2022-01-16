ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Scream Review: It’s Okay to Have Fun

By Jessica Orr
keengamer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re reading this Scream review, you most likely don’t need to be lectured on the history of the franchise. You know how it shocked audiences when Drew Barrymore was offed in the opening scene of the 1996 original. You know two quick, tonally different sequels followed soon after, and you...

www.keengamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
aiptcomics

‘Scream’ review: Campy intense sequel is fun, although not the best of the series

I’m a fan of this horror franchise because of the solid original cast and the meta creativity. I was a little nervous that this latest installment in the Scream series could be disappointing since it is number five. After having seen it I can confirm that while it’s not the best of the series, it is a fun overall satisfying watch. The cast does a good job, especially the original three fixtures: Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette. They’re also able to come up with some very intense action/suspense. While this one is a good bit of fun, I do prefer Scream 4. If you haven’t seen that one you should really check it out!
BEAUTY & FASHION
arcamax.com

'Scream' review: It's smug, bloody and fairly entertaining. Neve Campbell leads a better cast than this latest sequel deserves

Everything new is old again. In 1978, the year “Halloween” came out, the stage thriller “Deathtrap” opened on Broadway, with a plot (like its reference point, “Sleuth”) about a desperate mystery writer tempted, lethally, by the persistent clichés of his chosen genre. Like a lot of fabulously profitable escapism, it was a contraption about itself, and it worked just well enough and no better, with a jolt or two in between wisecracks.
MOVIES
Rottentomatoes.com

Scream First Reviews: A Bloody, Funny Thrill Ride That Honors Wes Craven's Legacy

Another film franchise is back, and like many others of late, it’s as meta as can be. That’s the tradition for the Scream series, however, and the latest installment, plainly titled Scream, apparently doesn’t hold back. The first reviews of the fifth movie celebrate the slasher sequel — or “requel” — as one of the best of the brand, a tribute to the creation of the late Wes Craven that also mocks itself and fans of all stripes.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neve Campbell
Person
Marco Beltrami
Person
Wes Craven
Person
Jack Quaid
Person
Jenna Ortega
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Melissa Barrera
Person
David Arquette
Empire

Scream (2022) Review

“How well do you remember the original?” That’s a question posed by the new Ghostface killer (or is it “killers”?) in the fifth Scream movie’s obligatory opening phone-call murder-game — and it’s also the film’s central preoccupation. If the confusing title (‘5cream’ was right there — the kind of numerical title wordplay the film itself pokes fun at) hadn’t already tipped you off, the most meta of movie franchises has returned to take a stab at Hollywood’s latest trend: legacy sequels. Or, as the movie dubs them, ‘re-quels’ – a sequel-reboot hybrid mostly focused on new characters, but taking place in the continuity of the original film in order to bring back the old characters everybody loved. Think David Gordon Green’s Halloween or Nia DaCosta’s Candyman. Stripping back the title while also stripping the series back to basics is all part of the game. And playing games has always been Scream’s modus operandi.
MOVIES
WRAL News

Review: 'Scream' calls again, with plenty of self-mockery

Twenty-six years after the original, “Scream” calls again. We're now up to the fifth film in the franchise, but the first since 2011's “Scream 4.” Enough time has passed that this one, titled simply “Scream,” bears no number, no caller ID. That's presumably because this “Scream,” which features the original cast and introduces a new generation of callers and stabbers, is sequel and reboot in one. Or, as one character explicitly defines in “Scream,” a “requel.”
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Review: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett’s SCREAM ’22

I know some of you may disagree, but I’m happy to be back in Woodsboro once again. Despite Ghostface and his iconic voice returning in the third season of “Scream: The TV Series,” all of the elements that make Scream what it really is were missing from that incarnation. As with Michael Myers and his horror series, if The Trinity return for any scary adventure, then I’m planting my ass in movie seat. Scream ’22 is different, though, because not only is it featuring new directors and writers – and their varying styles from the late Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson – but it feels like a different vehicle completely. And I’m here for the change. Scream ’22 has more action than previous installments and it’s certainly bloodier than the previous two. Cheers to the creators who brought the series back to its gory, balls to the walls glory. Here’s looking at you directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett and writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.
MOVIES
/Film

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Review: An Okay Closer To A Farcical Franchise

The "Hotel Transylvania" franchise has been reliable both financially for its parent studio Sony, and among audiences as a consistently daffy series of monster-driven farces, for nearly a decade. But there are a few signs that the franchise is aging with the fourth entry, "Hotel Transylvania: Transformania." Because the world is ... well, just look around. This new film had its release date delayed a few times before Sony sold the film to Amazon. It'll be available to stream on Amazon Prime almost everywhere in the world this Friday. Even without the onslaught of the pandemic, though, there are a couple of notable absences: neither star Adam Sandler nor series director Genndy Tartakovsky return in their respective roles. On one hand, they're badly missed. On the other, you kind of get why they may have bowed out.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Film
digg.com

Is The Latest 'Scream' Sequel Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

The famed '90s slasher franchise "Scream," which produced four films between 1996 and 2011 and cemented Ghostface in pop culture history, has returned for a fifth installment after 11 years — reverting to its original title, "Scream." It marks the first film in the franchise that isn't directed by...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Scream Review: A Brutal and Bloody Rehash That Passes the Torch

Throughout the '80s, horror fans were given countless stories of masked murderers wreaking havoc on suburban teens, with figures like Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, and Jason Voorhees earning such pop-culture notoriety that they became more like caricatures of an entire genre than maniacs who could strike fear into the hearts of audiences. The early '90s saw the genre world pivot into the realm of psychological thrillers with successes like The Silence of the Lambs and Jacob's Ladder, almost exterminating the effectiveness of the slasher subgenre for good. In 1996, director Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson delivered audiences Scream, which managed to not only be a compelling murder-mystery in its own right, but even found ways to mock the tired tropes of slashers and turned the world of horror cinema on its head. With this year's Scream, audiences once again witness the effectiveness of the subgenre when it's firing on all cylinders, yet will also remember the inherent challenges of attempting to reimagine a formulaic concept.
MOVIES
Valdosta Daily Times

ALEXXANDAR MOVIE REVIEWS: All scream for more 'Scream'

“Scream” (Horror/Thriller: 1 hour, 54 minutes) Starring: Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, David Arquette, Mellissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega. Rated: R (Strong bloody violence, profanity, and sexual references) Movie Review: Horror slasher movies are decidedly formulaic. Producers do not want to interfere with what audiences have to come to expect....
VALDOSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

‘A Love Song’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

A hushed little heartbreaker about loneliness and longing in the American West, A Love Song is bound to be characterized as a sort of mini-Nomadland. It wouldn’t be an entirely unfounded comparison. Starring formidable character actress Dale Dickey in a rare lead role as Faye, a 60ish woman living off the grid and reconnecting, for a night, with a former flame (Wes Studi), Max Walker-Silverman’s feature debut is decidedly smaller-scale than Chloé Zhao’s 2020 Oscar winner. It doesn’t have that film’s sweep, its distinct political undertones or its romanticism when it comes to American independence and wanderlust. What the two movies...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan in ‘Fresh’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Broken down into its constituent parts, there’s much about Fresh that seems familiar. You might see Promising Young Woman in screenwriter Lauryn Kahn’s scathing commentary on the horrors of modern dating, or Get Out in her shrewd use of horror tropes to amplify them. There are shades of American Psycho in its acid sense of humor, and Hannibal in its taste for luxury. But director Mimi Cave, in her feature directorial debut, corrals these influences into a film that lives up to its title. If Fresh stumbles on the way to its own finish line, it’s still a hell of a...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Freelance’: Alice Eve & Marton Csokas Join John Cena Action-Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Alice Eve (Star Trek Into Darkness) and Marton Csokas (The Last Duel) are joining John Cena, Alison Brie and Juan Pablo Raba in director Pierre Morel’s (Taken) action-comedy Freelance. As we revealed this week, the film is now underway in Colombia. The movie follows a special forces operator (Cena) who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the U.S. After several years of mortgage payments, school drop-offs, backyard barbecues and trying to conform to life in suburbia, he decides to come out of retirement to take a gig providing security for a female journalist (Brie) as...
MOVIES
Variety

The Hottest Films for Sale at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival

Sundance may have been forced to cancel its plans to host an in-person festival, but the shift to a virtual event isn’t likely to stifle dealmaking. After all, the 2021 edition of Sundance saw films like “Passing,” “Summer of Soul” and “CODA” score record-breaking pacts despite the fact that all-night bidding wars were conducted over Zoom. This year’s festival has a number of high-profile features that should attract buyers’ attention, either because they feature A-list stars like Lena Dunham, Dakota Johnson and Regina Hall or because they deal with hot topics like abortion rights and religion. There are also a number...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy