The Youngstown State women's basketball team took down Robert Morris on the road in dramatic fashion, with the dagger coming from a former Colonial. The Penguins called a timeout trailing 57-56 with seven seconds remaining. That's when Megan Callahan found herself wide open behind the 3-point line on the left wing, plenty of room for her to drill a triple, giving YSU a 59-57 lead with less than a second remaining on the clock.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO