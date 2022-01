BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — On a Thursday night when up was down and in was out in a teeming Assembly Hall, Indiana beat No. 4 Purdue 68-65. How to describe it? “I’m at a loss for words,” Hoosier guard Xavier Johnson mentioned when it was over. If you saw the cockeyed box score, you would be too. “Basketball gods were looking down upon us,” coach Mike Woodson would say afterward. How slightly mystical was the latest upset of a top-10 team by an unranked opponent? Let us count the ways, for here was a game with a curious case of the buts.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO