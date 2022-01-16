ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KML JV Boy’s lose another close game to Lakeside Lutheran H.S. 50-48

By Admin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chargers came across a much bigger Lakeside team in the Luke Homan Showcase game. KML played them tough in the first half trailing by only 5 points. In the second half, KML fell further behind...

JV girls run into hot shooting Germantown Team

The Chargers stayed in the game defensively in the first half only trailing by 5 at the break, but 6 three pointers in the second half by Germantown proved to be too much to keep up with. Top scorers for KML were Taylor Ignatowski (7), Hailey Hess (6), and Mollie Murphy (5). Hess and Murphy also each had 3 steals to lead the Chargers. Emma Henkel grabbed a team high 7 rebounds, while Ava Zarling and Amanda Hillman each pulled down 5. The JV girls will attempt to get back on track Friday night as they host the Ripon Tigers at 5:45.
Wildcats lose two more close games

The Wildcats’ Bryson Bowman looks to pass down low against the Cardinals. West Stokes’ Matt Allen scored 10 first-quarter points against East Surry. Dillon Stanley converts a layup for the Wildcats. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News. WINSTON SALEM — West Stokes’ boys’ basketball team lost two...
Lady Pioneers win another close one; D-B boys roll

Simply put, David Crockett’s girls keep finding ways to win basketball games. In their third straight tight Big Five Conference contest, the Lady Pioneers were two points more scrappy than Dobyns-Bennett and earned a 52-50 victory Wednesday night at Crockett’s gym. “We have the heart and we have...
Wagner Hits 1,000 as Chargers Roll

Excitement was in the air as the Chargers were ready for another home game, this time against conference foe Ripon. When the game started senior Austin Wagner needed 21 points to reach 1,000 for his KML basketball career. The game itself was never in question, with Kettle racing out to a 41-9 lead in the first half. With Wagner scoring 12 of his 21 points in the first half, only 9 more were needed to meet the mark. This memorable moment came in the second half, with a fade-away jump shot in the lane. Besides Wagner’s unforgettable night, the Chargers made 14 three point baskets on the night, resulting in a 96-59 victory. Garrett Murphy led the way with 22, Wagner had 21, Matthew Thistle had 14, and Jack Leffel added 13. Once again congratulations to Austin Wagner!
Thrilling Overtime Victory at the Luke Homan Classic

Basketball is certainly a game of runs, as was the case as the KML Chargers battled with the Lakeside Lutheran Warriors in their non-conference showcase game at the Luke Homan classic. Finding themselves up by double digits three times during the game, the Chargers held leads of 11, 15, and 10. But, Lakeside refused to fold, battling back every time to take a lead late in the game with 2 minutes to go. But with a few seconds left in the game, Austin Wagner took the ball strong to the hole and finished a floater to force the game into OT. In the Overtime, the Chargers found their rhythm, scoring 13 points in the extra session to secure the victory. Another balanced scoring effort was led by Matthew Thistle’s 19, while Austin Wagner had 17, Garrett Murphy had 13, and Brady Herman had 10. Mason Knueppel also played a well-rounded game, scoring 8 points, grabbing 5 rebounds, and handing out 4 assists. With the victory, the Chargers are now 14-1 on the season.
KML JV1 Boy’s get a great team win vs. Brown Deer 64-41

The Chargers played well defensively and held Brown Deer to 41 points in this contest. KML hit on 38% of their 3 pt. attempts and 46% overall, had 18 steals and scored 64 for the win. The bench was huge in this win. Jake Albrecht, Isaiah Schaser, Johnny Krenek, Josh Haines & Simeon Zarling combined for 12 pts., 6 steals & 3 rebs. Jordan Wagner had a double double 13 pts.& 11rebs, Carson Rau 10 pts., Evan Hadler & Sammy Ehlke combined for 16 pts. 6 rebs., Jackson Wallin 7 pts., 5 rebs.& Carter Corbin closed out the scoring with 6 pts. 4 rebs.
JV Boys Fall to Frankton

The Blackford Junior Varsity basketball team played host to conference rival Frankton last night and fell 46-23. The Bruins struggled to put the ball in the basket the entire evening. Gavin Collett led the Bruins in the loss with 9 points, 6 rebounds and a steal. Jacob Leas scored 5 points and added 6 rebounds, and an assist.
Lakeside Lutheran team receives WCCCA awards

Several Lakeside Lutheran High School cross country runners were recently awarded the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association (WCCCA) All-State Academic Award for their achievements in academics and cross country. While the Lakeside Lutheran Cross Country program regularly sees individual runners given this academic achievement award from the WCCCA, this is...
Lady Cougars lose close game against James Island

The Colleton County Lady Cougars dropped a Region VII-AAAA game against James Island High School 56-49 on Tuesday, January 11 at home. Colleton County shot 39-percent overall in field goals and went 10-25 in free throws with 11 total rebounds. Against James Island, Shandi Brown led Colleton County scoring 20...
