Basketball

JV girls have big second half in comeback

By Admin
kmlchargers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wolves came out ready to play as they hit 5 three pointers in the first half and took a 9 point lead at the break. Winneconne hit the first shot of the second half to make it an 11 point game, but that’s when the Chargers kicked it in gear....

