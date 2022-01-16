JV girls have big second half in comeback

The JV Lady Eagles hosted Dow Tuesday night in a non conference game, coming away with a win against a good D1 program, and remaining undefeated. Muth was down by one point at the end of the first quarter, up by only 7 at halftime, then pushed ahead in the second half for the win. This was a great test for the Eagles to see where they really stood when playing tough competition, and the team responded well after settling in. The entire team contributed to this win. Izzy Bernthal led all scoring with 19 points, hitting four 3 pointers. She led in rebounds as well with 7, followed by Charlotte Hill with 6. Rosemary Brenner was second with 7 points and Ella Persails had 6. Brenner had a team high 9 assists and 8 steals. Persails was second in assists with 4 and Maddie Shaw was second in steals with 4 as well. This is such a hard working group of girls, so fun to coach and watch play! The next game for these ladies is Monday January 24th at Birch Run then home against John Glenn Thursday January 27th.

