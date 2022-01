Liberty erased an 11-point deficit in the first half to come back and defeat Jacksonville, 88-49, Tuesday night at Liberty Arena to extend its home winning streak to 44 games. The Flames improve to 13-6 and 4-0 in conference, while Jacksonville drops to 11-5 overall and 3-1 in the ASUN. Jacksonville came into the game with the No. 1 scoring defense in the country, and the Flames were the first team to score 70 points on Jacksonville this season, shooting 61 percent for the game led by Darius McGhee’s 27 points.

