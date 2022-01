Detroit Pistons vs. Sacramento Kings Betting Model Breakdown. An edge is an edge, and even though it’s not the most glamorous matchup, there’s still an implied advantage in tonight’s contest between the Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings. The Pistons enter tonight’s inter-conference battle on the second night of a back-to-back, but as winners in three of their past six. The Kings have won two of their past three, but those are the only two wins over their previous eight outings. That should lead to a closer than anticipated matchup at the Golden 1 Center tonight in Sacramento.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO