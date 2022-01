NOTE: Only players currently on a NFL active roster and which played in last week’s NFL playoffs are listed. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills (UW) Article continues below... Allen and the No. 3-seeded Bills didn’t just beat the New England Patriots in the AFC Wild Card round of the playoffs. They stomped them. Buffalo’s 47-17 rout of one of its AFC East rivals was the biggest playoff loss of storied Pats coach Bill Belichick’s career, with Allen putting up one of his finest performances as a Bill with 308 yards and five touchdowns passing to go with 66 yards on the ground. In fact, the former Cowboy unbelievably had more passing scores than incompletions (four), while Buffalo as a team became the first in NFL history to go an entire game without a punt, field goal kick or turnover.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO