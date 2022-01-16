ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Garland has 27 points, 18 assists to help Cavs beat Thunder

By JOE ERWIN-BUETTNER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dCgWF_0dn8P4PC00
1 of 6

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Darius Garland had 27 points and a career-high 18 assists and the Cleveland Cavaliers overcame an 18-point deficit to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 107-102 on Saturday night for their fourth straight victory.

Lauri Markkanen made a 3-pointer with 11.4 seconds remaining to secure the victory, Cleveland’s fifth on a six-game, nine-day trip.

Garland tied Phoenix’s Chris Paul for the most assists in a game this season on Markkanen’s game-sealing triple.

“He took command of the game in all aspects,” Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff said of Garland. “Reading what the defense was doing, how to make them pay for when they were making those mistakes or whatever the reason may have been. But you saw a will in him to not allow us to lose this game.”

Evan Mobley added 20 points, and Jarrett Allen had 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 21 points and seven assists. They have lost six of seven.

“I didn’t think we offensively had the sense of purpose that we had in the first half or the sense of purpose that we’ve had the last few games,” Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault said. “I thought we really drifted from that in the second half and it caught us. But credit to them. They were poised on the road. They hung in there. They were down significantly in the game and came back and won. They deserved to win.”

Oklahoma City controlled the first half, shooting 49% from the floor to Cleveland’s 38%, in its first game since scoring a season-best 130 points in a victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.

The Thunder built a 56-46 by halftime, extending that advantage to 74-56 through the first four minutes of the second half.

The Cavaliers chipped away at the margin, closing within single digits by the end of the period, taking their first lead with 11:07 remaining in the fourth and didn’t trail the rest of the way.

“Tonight was another example of showing that grit and that toughness to bear down and go get a job done,” Bickerstaff said. “This is a great environment to play in. The fans are yelling and screaming and on your back. And for us to not get rattled, not to give in. That was a great sign for us.”

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Garland became the Cavaliers’ sixth player in franchise history to record 25 points and 15 assists in a game, joining LeBron James, Andre Miller, Terrell Brandon, John Johnson and Bobby Washington. … Kevin Love made three 3-pointers. He finished with 13 points.

Thunder: Kenrich Williams (health and safety protocol) remained out for Oklahoma City, while Isaiah Roby (health and safety protocols) returned to the lineup. … Jeremiah Robinson-Earl posted a team-high 11 rebounds, just three short of the rookie’s career single-game best.

Cavaliers: Host Brooklyn on Monday.

Thunder: At Dallas on Monday night.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Rasheed Wallace News

Changes are coming for the Memphis men’s basketball team. On Wednesday, head coach Penny Hardaway announced that Rasheed Wallace’s role with the team has been altered. Wallace, who agreed to become an assistant coach at Memphis back in August, will serve as a consultant for the time being. His in-person duties have been taken away from him – for now.
MEMPHIS, TN
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Believes Benching Russell Westbrook Late In Loss To Pacers Wasn’t ‘Anything Personal’

A potentially major development occurred in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. With 3:52 left in the fourth quarter, head coach Frank Vogel deployed Malik Monk onto the court, taking Russell Westbrook out of the game in crunch time — an adjustment rarely seen in the first half of the 2021-22 season. About four minutes earlier, L.A. had lost its lead that they held onto for the majority of the game.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Isaiah Roby
Person
Andre Miller
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Lauri Markkanen
Person
Terrell Brandon
Person
Evan Mobley
ESPN

Splash Brothers Curry, Thompson lead Warriors past Pistons

SAN FRANCISCO -- — Klay Thompson found his shooting stroke and Warriors fans roared at every chance. Just like the old days. Thompson had 21 points, reigning scoring champ Stephen Curry added 18 and Golden State returned from a tough trip to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-86 on Tuesday night.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Cleveland Cavaliers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
fadeawayworld.net

Scottie Pippen Claims Bulls' Assistant Coach Tex Winter Told Phil Jackson To Remove Michael Jordan From Game 6 Of The 1992 NBA Finals: "He's Holding The Ball Too Long, Destroying The Action."

Michael Jordan is perhaps, the biggest legend in the history of the NBA. Jordan is considered by many people as the greatest player to ever play the game of basketball. MJ is an icon, a superstar that any team would love to have had on their team. But one of his former assistant coaches once advised Phil Jackson to take him out of a game during the NBA Finals.
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

728K+
Followers
377K+
Post
326M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy